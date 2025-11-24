Trader Joe's isn't your average grocery store. Even the itty-bitty locations could surprise you, whether it be with marked-down produce or celebrity sightings. At the Westport, Connecticut, location on November 22, shoppers stocking up for the week bumped into Blake Lively between the aisles.

It's unclear what brought Lively to the coastal hotspot, but her grocery shopping outfit proved she's one with the locals. Photographers spotted her wearing boho-chic selects which could've been plucked straight from her It Ends With Us character's costume rack. Plus, she carried Trader Joe's bags in each hand.

First, she layered a camel-colored sweater beneath a chunky beige cardigan. The knit's warm-toned collar peeked out above the button-down's crew neckline. Next, Lively tucked the initial sweater into her cuffed jeans. If you keep tabs on Lively's looks, you know her denim is rarely basic. This time, the Gossip Girl alum chose a mid-wash pair topped with mismatched patches. The brand behind her one-of-a-kind jeans remains a mystery.

Blake Lively was impossible to miss inside Trader Joe's. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

A 40° chill blew through Westport this weekend, calling for Lively to break out her winter accessories. She topped her strawberry blonde waves with an ivory beanie. Since it wasn't quite gloves-worthy weather, Lively slipped on seasonal boots instead. They appeared to be the Ugg Classic Short IIs: $190 calf-length boots topped with Chestnut suede. If they're truly Uggs (and not designer lookalikes), each interior is lined with sheepskin shearling.

Lively has worn Ugg slippers for years—beginning with her days on Gossip Girl, to be exact. Since 2009, she's collected the Classic Minis, the Button Bailey Boots, and even rarer models like the (sold-out) Viki Boots. Last year, she rarely took off the platform Tasmans, courtesy of Ugg's collaboration with Opening Ceremony. Lively adored them so much, she added three colorways to her collection: chestnut, black, and white. The two-year-old line sold out immediately, but Lively's silhouette sells secondhand for upwards of $420.

Celebrity shopping style has taken an elevated turn this year, even on the grocery front. Jennifer Lopez, for one, rarely runs errands without a five-figure Hermès Birkin in hand. Rihanna styles satin pajamas and Louis Vuitton bags for her CVS runs. In A-listers' worlds, even the frozen foods aisle can become a runway.

