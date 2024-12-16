Rihanna Styles Luxury Pajamas With a Rare Louis Vuitton Bag for a CVS Run With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted in West Hollywood, enjoying stylish late-night family time as they shopped at CVS with their youngest child Riot Rose.
If turning 30 has taught me anything, it's that you cannot overstate the importance of a Lazy Sunday. Wake up late, throw on your most pajama-adjacent outfit, run errands in your Puma sneakers, then spend the next eight hours seated, remote in hand. Not even Rihanna is immune to this rite of passage—but she, of course, looks much chicer than the rest of us while doing it.

On Dec. 15, the beauty mogul popped out for a quick trip to CVS, wearing her lazy girl best (an aesthetic she has down to a science). Like me, Rihanna is a fan of the good old-fashioned PJ set, selecting a black and white striped pajama-inspired duo for the late-night errand. Baby Riot on her hip, the singer styled her co-ord relatably, with sneakers and a New York Yankees baseball cap.

Given that this is Rihanna we're speaking of, her outfit's finer details set it apart from the typical just-rolled-out-of-bed look you or I might throw on before popping out to the pharmacy. Her two-piece, for example, was made of a heavy denim fabric, instead of satin or silk. Rihanna's footwear, meanwhile, was of her own design—she chose her favorite Puma x Fenty pony hair sneakers, an animal print style she's returned to time and again.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted in West Hollywood, enjoying stylish late-night family time as they shopped at CVS with their youngest child Riot Rose.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky take a stylish trip to CVS with their son Riot.

Details only got more luxurious from there. At the neck, Rihanna slung on a floral silk scarf and a stack of chunky pendant necklaces. The pièce de résistance, however, was a rare canvas Louis Vuitton top-handle bag (likely vintage) with a trendy east-west silhouette. Her accessory of choice featured a navy leather bottom and handles, and was covered in the LV logo.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted in West Hollywood, enjoying stylish late-night family time as they shopped at CVS with their youngest child Riot Rose.

The singer chose Puma x Fenty sneakers and an oblong Louis Vuitton bag.

Couch rot looks were a Rihanna theme last weekend. On Saturday, she was photographed on another shopping trip, looking equally cozy. On Dec. 14, she stopped by Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills wearing gray workout shorts, a zip-up sweatshirt, and a pair of Crocs (a bedazzled Simone Rocha style, naturally). Similarly to her CVS look, Rihanna added a bit of her signature flare, topping the lounge look with an extravagant fur coat.

Yep, I'm gonna screenshot that for next weekend.

