Jennifer Lopez Takes the Bloomers Trend Squarely Into Fall, With a Chunky Sweater and Boots
Extend shorts season just a little bit longer.
This summer, every it girl on my Instagram feed swapped their denim cut-offs for ruffled bloomers straight out of the Victorian period. Sabrina Carpenter, Dua Lipa, Sydney Sweeney, Doechii—the list of supporters goes on and on.
Since fall has officially begun and jeans have resumed their spot on regular rotation, I've missed their billowy, 1850s-era presence. But on Sept. 29, Jennifer Lopez proved bloomers can indeed be fall-friendly, when styled right.
While the basic girlies were out picking apples (no judgement), Lopez took part in a lesser-known but equally autumnal activity. She watched the sun set from the beach on a chilly fall day. There wasn't a swimsuit or flip-flop in sight, however. She went for seasonal classics, keeping warm in a cable-knit sweater straight out of a rom-com protagonist's closet.
Instead of dark-wash jeans, however, Lopez slipped on a pair of lacy white bloomers covered in a delicate floral trim. The frilly bottoms peeked out from underneath her cream-colored sweater, creating a delightfully monochromatic color story.
The Maid in Manhattan star swapped her trusty Tkees thongs for lace-up rain boots. Her navy knee-highs were the perfect all-weather option, from their rubberized exterior to their tough toes. Brown laces—which appeared to be suede—stretched all the way up each boot's shaft.
A drawstring bucket bag from Brunello Cucinelli sat next to Lopez, her Hermès Birkin collection remaining untouched. No doubt, the suede style was more beach-ready by her standards. (Sand in every nook and cranny of her $500,000 Himalayan Birkin sounds like any Hermès associate's worst nightmare.) The Brunello Cucinelli bag is a recognizable staple of J.Lo's boho-chic era. Since she debuted it in 2022, the purse has elevated everything from sundresses and blazers to jeans aplenty.
According to the runways of Prada, Kim Shui, and Simone Rocha, bloomers are back by popular demand for Spring/Summer 2026. And if J.Lo has anything to do with it, they'll surely begin trending for the fall season, as well.
