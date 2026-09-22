Jennifer Lopez and Prada Agree—Nothing Beats a Peekaboo Bra Moment

Every Fashion Month since 2019, Jennifer Lopez has only RSVP'd "yes" to Fashion Week shows in New York and Paris. Fast forward to September 21, 2026, and the style icon finally returned to Italy on the eve of the Spring/Summer 2027 season. Lopez kicked off her street style series at a pre-Fashion Week dinner, wearing the peekaboo bra trend that hit the runway at Prada's show just hours later.
For her first Milan Fashion Week outfit since 2019—when she closed the Versace Spring 2020 show in a recreation of her iconic green jungle dress—it's only right Lopez showed a bit of skin. This office-friendly 'fit wasn't nearly as risqué as the cut-out Versace bodysuit, but because she's J.Lo, her white button-down remained undone, revealing a plunging black bralette underneath. Like the lingerie she styled in campaigns for Italian labels like Intimissimi and Dolce & Gabbana, the bra seemed to be lacy and semi-sheer. From there, the Maid In Manhattan actor shade-matched it to high-waisted, extra-long trousers, which shielded her peep-toe platform stilettos from the camera lens.
To finish her day-to-night look, Lopez accessorized with gold button earrings, a matching watch and bangles, and Dolce & Gabbana's My Sicily East-West Top-Handle Bag. Did this classic take on the east-west trend confirm she's attending Dolce & Gabbana's spring runway show? Only time will tell, but back in July, Lopez performed at the fashion house's "Alta Moda" showcase (wearing custom Dolce, of course).
In between runway shows, her stylists, Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, dressed her in a Michael Kors Fall 2026 outfit, featuring an itty-bitty black bra, matching Bermuda shorts, and a statement feather short-sleeve coat. For her finishing touches, J.Lo paired her black-and-white look with Giuseppe Zanotti mules, a Chanel Flap Bag, and Tom Ford aviator sunglasses.
Lopez picked the perfect trend to announce her arrival at Milan Fashion Week. On Day 1, when models weren't walking the Prada runway in bras-turned-tops, lingerie emerged from beneath windbreakers, plaid shirtdresses, and trench coats.
To follow J.Lo's lead (and Prada's), shop the similar button-downs, trousers, and bras, below.
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Shop Button-Downs, Trousers, and Bras Inspired by Jennifer Lopez
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Riley Tailored Shirt
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.