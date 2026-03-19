There are two things anyone who's seen my closet knows about my personal style: I love shopping at Sézane, and I despise of-the-moment color trends. Give me a creamy camel Gaspard cardigan and a neutral trouser, and I'm a satisfied shopper. Keep the runway's cool blues and moss green far, far away from me. But on my daily scan of the best-dressed celebrities in Los Angeles, I stumbled upon a spring Sézane outfit in a spring color trend my closet never saw coming—and I owe it all to Leighton Meester.

The Nobody Wants This star dropped by party for Sézane's latest spring collection wearing the label head-to-toe. Where I would have reached for the latest matching sets in navy or black, Meester chose a sunshine yellow, button-front vest and matching trousers. Gold, shell-shaped buttons gave her buttery top a seaside twist. That, to me, wasn't the biggest (or most shop-worthy) surprise in her spring outfit.

Leighton Meester dropped by a Los Angeles event in a butter yellow Sézane set, plus an unexpected leather accessory. (Image credit: Stefanie Keenan | Getty Images)

When it came time for Leighton Meester to round out her spring Sézane outfit with a handbag, she didn't pick an equally bright blue or peony pink. Warm-weather jute bags didn't make the cut, either. Instead, she plucked a leather bucket bag in a delicious shade of near-brown burgundy.

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Meester paired her yellow set with a burgundy leather bucket bag. (Image credit: Stefanie Keenan | Getty Images)

As far as spring color combinations go, this is a lesson in plot-twist accessorizing. Burgundy and yellow aren't neighbors on the color wheel or in a vibe-check. One evokes cozy fall days snuggled up with Red (Taylor's Version), while the other feels fit for a daytime brunch in May. But when Leighton Meester put them together, they're a delightfully unexpected—and bright—moment of juxtaposition.

Butter yellow never appealed to me before. Now that I know it can work even with my toned down leather accessories, I'm ready to expand my palette.

Shop More Sézane Spring Picks, Inspired by Leighton Meester