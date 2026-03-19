I'm Obsessed With a Curveball Spring Color Combination, Thanks to Leighton Meester's Sézane Outfit
I never saw this pairing coming.
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There are two things anyone who's seen my closet knows about my personal style: I love shopping at Sézane, and I despise of-the-moment color trends. Give me a creamy camel Gaspard cardigan and a neutral trouser, and I'm a satisfied shopper. Keep the runway's cool blues and moss green far, far away from me. But on my daily scan of the best-dressed celebrities in Los Angeles, I stumbled upon a spring Sézane outfit in a spring color trend my closet never saw coming—and I owe it all to Leighton Meester.
The Nobody Wants This star dropped by party for Sézane's latest spring collection wearing the label head-to-toe. Where I would have reached for the latest matching sets in navy or black, Meester chose a sunshine yellow, button-front vest and matching trousers. Gold, shell-shaped buttons gave her buttery top a seaside twist. That, to me, wasn't the biggest (or most shop-worthy) surprise in her spring outfit.
When it came time for Leighton Meester to round out her spring Sézane outfit with a handbag, she didn't pick an equally bright blue or peony pink. Warm-weather jute bags didn't make the cut, either. Instead, she plucked a leather bucket bag in a delicious shade of near-brown burgundy.Article continues below
As far as spring color combinations go, this is a lesson in plot-twist accessorizing. Burgundy and yellow aren't neighbors on the color wheel or in a vibe-check. One evokes cozy fall days snuggled up with Red (Taylor's Version), while the other feels fit for a daytime brunch in May. But when Leighton Meester put them together, they're a delightfully unexpected—and bright—moment of juxtaposition.
Butter yellow never appealed to me before. Now that I know it can work even with my toned down leather accessories, I'm ready to expand my palette.
Shop More Sézane Spring Picks, Inspired by Leighton Meester
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Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion news editor at Marie Claire, leading coverage of runway trends, emerging brands, style-meets-culture analysis, and celebrity style (especially Taylor Swift's). Her reporting ranges from profiles of beloved stylists, to exclusive red carpet interviews in her column, The Close-Up, to The A-List Edit, a newsletter where she tests celeb-approved trends IRL.
Halie has reported on style for eight years. Previously, she held fashion editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion expert in The Cut, CNN, Puck, Reuters, and more. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence in journalism. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Harvard College. For more, check out her Substack, Reliable Narrator.