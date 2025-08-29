My younger self would weep tears of joy if she knew Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez are engaged at the same time. On August 29, I nearly cried seeing the longtime friends starting their bridal eras—Swift in "something blue" at a Cincinnati Bearcats football game and Gomez in all-white on her bachelorette trip.

Once her friends-only getaway to Cabo ended, Gomez shared photos from the oceanside fête with her 417 million Instagram followers. As any bride-to-be should, the Rare Beauty founder maintained a white color story all week long, including with an ivory Retrofête mini. The $1,498 Yaeko dress was covered in rows of pearls and sequins, starting at the halter neck to the thigh-length hem. The sequins gave it an opalescent shine, while penny-sized pearls felt classically bridal. Gomez accessorized with a short, embroidered "bride-to-be" Lulus veil: an adorable requirement for any bachelorette party.

Selena Gomez looked every bit a bride in a pearl Retrofête mini. (Image credit: @selenagomez)

A few swipes later, Gomez's carousel revealed another angle of the Retrofête mini, called "a perfect choice for a bachelorette party or reception" by Net-a-Porter. The plunging back was entirely open, except for two pearl-embellished straps along each shoulder blade. Gold huggie hoop earrings, plus her six-figure marquise engagement ring, served as Gomez's only additional sparklers. Her dress met the shimmer quota, and then some.

The back of Selena's mini was even more opalescent. (Image credit: @selenagomez)

Between group photos and yacht selfies, Gomez sprinkled a few more bridal outfits into the photo dump. With the Pacific Ocean as her backdrop, the actor posed in her fourth Cult Gaia dress of the month: the Kaela Knit Dress. The $758 long-sleeve style was made to be worn on vacation, complete with 3D floral appliqués and an off-the-shoulder neckline.

Earlier in August, Gomez started collecting looks from the L.A. label's cool-girl catalog. First, she hosted a Rare Beauty event in the fringed Renata gown—her approval making it tricky to track down. At a wedding a few days later, she chose the red Katara dress, with a similar halter neck as her bachelorette look. Fast forward to another Rare Beauty soirée on August 12: She arrived in the black Melville dress.

She also posed in a Cult Gaia LWD. (Image credit: @selenagomez)

No tropical vacation would be complete without a bikini or two. Gomez went with a white scalloped two-piece from LSPACE, layered underneath a mesh coverup. It's unclear which shoes she chose, but knowing Gomez, the monochrome continued with flirty flip-flops.

She wore the scalloped swimsuit to tan on a yacht. (Image credit: @selenagomez)

Some celebrities prefer to keep their wedding details private, including the bachelorette party and bridal showers. I, for one, couldn't be happier Gomez is sharing sneak peeks with her fans. She's delivering endless bridal outfit inspiration for whenever I start planning my nuptials.

