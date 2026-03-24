The perks of married life are endless, but for Zendaya, having access to husband Tom Holland's street style is likely at the top of her list. Sharing the same affinity for minimalism came in handy on March 24: Zendaya's latest "borrowed from the boys" button-down shirt outfit could've been sourced from either end of the couple's his-and-hers closet.

Zendaya didn't prep for tonight's Paris premiere of The Drama cooped up in her five-star hotel room. Instead, she hit the Rue du Louvre with her husband. Contrary to last weekend's date night looks, they coordinated in classic men's silhouettes. Z, for one, buttoned a fitted, baby blue button-down shirt over a cropped, white baby tee. Even the actor's black, straight-leg trousers got the menswear memo.

The Row's Canal Loafers—the same $990 slides she wore to debut her wedding band—looked less like slippers alongside chunky black socks. I'm sure Holland has worn a similar loafers-and-socks set once or twice. This time, however, a burgundy crewneck, brown trousers, and white Reebok Club C 85 sneakers let his wife's boyish button-down shine.

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Zendaya and Tom Holland walked hand-in-hand in similar menswear silhouettes around Paris. (Image credit: Backgrid)

This year, crispy button-down shirts à la Zendaya are re-introducing themselves as a sleek shirt trend for It guys and girls. Everyone from Nicole Kidman to Zoë Kravitz has worn the day-to-night essential with anything—jeans, trousers, the peekaboo boxer trend, you name it. The Oxford's takeover began as early as January, when Jessie Buckley strolled into Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Chanel's shirt collaboration with French brand Charvet. A few weeks later, Sydney Sweeney dressed down a baby blue variation with exposed Syrn underwear and low-rise jeans.

Jessie Buckley started 2026 strong in Chanel's take on the menswear top. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney brought it to NYC not too long after. (Image credit: Getty Images)

By March, a stark white button-down shirt returned to Jennifer Lopez's closet, harkening back to her rom-com days. She livened hers up with a cargo-inspired maxi skirt and a croc-embossed Hermès Birkin bag, of course.

Zoë Kravitz even caught wind of its revival in New York City. Hers looked just as tailored as Zendaya's, especially beneath a khaki trench coat, black jeans, and a Saint Laurent laptop bag.

Jennifer Lopez used her button-down to relax her rare Hermès Birkin. (Image credit: @jlo)

Zoë Kravitz's take looked ready for the office. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thanks to Zendaya, "borrowed from the boys" button-down shirts have now hit France's shores, too. (She also fit a custom Louis Vuitton gown in her luggage, which debuted alongside siren eyes makeup at tonight's The Drama premiere.) She certainly reminded French girls—and well-dressed women everywhere—of the style's unending potential, no matter whose closet it's coming from.

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