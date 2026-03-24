For It Girls in Paris, the Best Button-Down Shirt Outfits Are Borrowed From the Boys
See: Zendaya shopping Tom Holland's side of the closet for a trip abroad.
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The perks of married life are endless, but for Zendaya, having access to husband Tom Holland's street style is likely at the top of her list. Sharing the same affinity for minimalism came in handy on March 24: Zendaya's latest "borrowed from the boys" button-down shirt outfit could've been sourced from either end of the couple's his-and-hers closet.
Zendaya didn't prep for tonight's Paris premiere of The Drama cooped up in her five-star hotel room. Instead, she hit the Rue du Louvre with her husband. Contrary to last weekend's date night looks, they coordinated in classic men's silhouettes. Z, for one, buttoned a fitted, baby blue button-down shirt over a cropped, white baby tee. Even the actor's black, straight-leg trousers got the menswear memo.
The Row's Canal Loafers—the same $990 slides she wore to debut her wedding band—looked less like slippers alongside chunky black socks. I'm sure Holland has worn a similar loafers-and-socks set once or twice. This time, however, a burgundy crewneck, brown trousers, and white Reebok Club C 85 sneakers let his wife's boyish button-down shine.Article continues below
This year, crispy button-down shirts à la Zendaya are re-introducing themselves as a sleek shirt trend for It guys and girls. Everyone from Nicole Kidman to Zoë Kravitz has worn the day-to-night essential with anything—jeans, trousers, the peekaboo boxer trend, you name it. The Oxford's takeover began as early as January, when Jessie Buckley strolled into Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Chanel's shirt collaboration with French brand Charvet. A few weeks later, Sydney Sweeney dressed down a baby blue variation with exposed Syrn underwear and low-rise jeans.
By March, a stark white button-down shirt returned to Jennifer Lopez's closet, harkening back to her rom-com days. She livened hers up with a cargo-inspired maxi skirt and a croc-embossed Hermès Birkin bag, of course.
Zoë Kravitz even caught wind of its revival in New York City. Hers looked just as tailored as Zendaya's, especially beneath a khaki trench coat, black jeans, and a Saint Laurent laptop bag.
Thanks to Zendaya, "borrowed from the boys" button-down shirts have now hit France's shores, too. (She also fit a custom Louis Vuitton gown in her luggage, which debuted alongside siren eyes makeup at tonight's The Drama premiere.) She certainly reminded French girls—and well-dressed women everywhere—of the style's unending potential, no matter whose closet it's coming from.
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.