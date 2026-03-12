I Want to Splurge on a Designer Laptop Bag—Zoë Kravitz's Saint Laurent Tote Is the Most Versatile I've Seen
She owns it in three colors.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Zoë Kravitz has been carrying my dream laptop bag for years, and yet, it slipped under my radar. Meet Saint Laurent's Le 5 à 7 Bea tote, which she owns in three colors. Its laptop bag potential didn't hit me until March 11, when Kravitz wore the cool-girl work bag with the most classic of office outfits: a trench coat and trousers.
Now that Kravitz is back home in Brooklyn, she has access to her entire purse collection. (She's worn three different styles this week, so far.) This time, she chose Saint Laurent's black Le Bea to match the poise of her street style. The bag's 19.7 x 11-inch body—featuring collapsable sides in "supple" leather—made the east-west bag trend work-appropriate. Its only closure? A slim, vertical tab topped with Saint Laurent's circa-1961 gold emblem, called the Cassandre. That way, Kravitz could access her laptop (or the mysterious script she carried the day prior) with ease.
If Kravitz strolled into One World Trade Center—with her designer work bag front and center—no one would bat an eye. Her white button-down, slim black trousers, and ankle boots from The Row would've acted in lieu of an office keycard. The Saint Laurent Le Bea bag looked right at home alongside a trench coat. To finish, Kravitz went with the perfect shade of khaki.Article continues below
Le Bea won Kravitz over in Nov. 2023, a week after the $4,100 tote hit Saint Laurent's shelves. She first tested the olive green shade during dinner with the maison's creative director, Anthony Vaccarello. Clearly, it checked all of her laptop bag boxes: A second laptop bag, in black, appeared on her arm by Aug. 2024. Just two months later, the Caught Stealing star's third Le Bea endorsed Fall 2024's leading animal print trend: leopard. Since then, she's regularly rotated between the trio. But the black Le Bea is undeniably Kravitz's most worn color.
Contrary to Kravitz, my laptop bag budget doesn't quite reach four figures (yet). That's the best part about Saint Laurent's Le 5 à 7 Bea: The silhouette is so timeless, you can still channel Kravitz without paying a month's rent. Join me in shopping the wallet-friendly edit below—but not before adding the Le Bea to your luxury wish list.
Shop Black Laptop Bags Inspired by Zoë Kravitz
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.