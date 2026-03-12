Zoë Kravitz has been carrying my dream laptop bag for years, and yet, it slipped under my radar. Meet Saint Laurent's Le 5 à 7 Bea tote, which she owns in three colors. Its laptop bag potential didn't hit me until March 11, when Kravitz wore the cool-girl work bag with the most classic of office outfits: a trench coat and trousers.

Now that Kravitz is back home in Brooklyn, she has access to her entire purse collection. (She's worn three different styles this week, so far.) This time, she chose Saint Laurent's black Le Bea to match the poise of her street style. The bag's 19.7 x 11-inch body—featuring collapsable sides in "supple" leather—made the east-west bag trend work-appropriate. Its only closure? A slim, vertical tab topped with Saint Laurent's circa-1961 gold emblem, called the Cassandre. That way, Kravitz could access her laptop (or the mysterious script she carried the day prior) with ease.

Zoë Kravitz styled her three-year-old Saint Laurent laptop bag in NYC. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If Kravitz strolled into One World Trade Center—with her designer work bag front and center—no one would bat an eye. Her white button-down, slim black trousers, and ankle boots from The Row would've acted in lieu of an office keycard. The Saint Laurent Le Bea bag looked right at home alongside a trench coat. To finish, Kravitz went with the perfect shade of khaki.

Le Bea won Kravitz over in Nov. 2023, a week after the $4,100 tote hit Saint Laurent's shelves. She first tested the olive green shade during dinner with the maison's creative director, Anthony Vaccarello. Clearly, it checked all of her laptop bag boxes: A second laptop bag, in black, appeared on her arm by Aug. 2024. Just two months later, the Caught Stealing star's third Le Bea endorsed Fall 2024's leading animal print trend: leopard. Since then, she's regularly rotated between the trio. But the black Le Bea is undeniably Kravitz's most worn color.

Contrary to Kravitz, my laptop bag budget doesn't quite reach four figures (yet). That's the best part about Saint Laurent's Le 5 à 7 Bea: The silhouette is so timeless, you can still channel Kravitz without paying a month's rent. Join me in shopping the wallet-friendly edit below—but not before adding the Le Bea to your luxury wish list.

