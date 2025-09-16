Add Gigi Hadid to the list of It girls in their brown sneaker era.

New Yorkers are Googling the trend now more than ever, Hadid included. On September 15, she modeled Larroudé's version, which earned a spot in associate commerce editor Brooke Knappenberger's roundup last month.

After filming a Maybelline commercial, Hadid swapped denim Alexander McQueen for luxe loungewear, starting with the Stella Sneakers. The brand offers the $250 trainers in 12 colorways, plus mule, high-top, or sneaker forms. Hadid chose the Russet Suede and Ivory Leather shade, featuring low-profile sidewalls and memory foam soles. They mirrored the slim curvature of Bella Hadid's Viviaia ballet sneakers, except with more structured soles. Shockingly, the supermodel's Larroudés are on sale for $175. That's thirty-percent off every colorway, even Hadid's.

Gigi Hadid gave the brown sneaker trend a go with help from Larroudé. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Larroudé Stella Sneaker in Russet Suede and Ivory Leather $175 at larroude.com

Hadid's formula is precisely what I suspect models wear after a long day on set. She paired her suede shoes with a white tank, which bared a striking resemblance to Kendall Jenner's Hanes top. A beige sweatsuit elevated the basic. Last but not least, she tied a button-down cardigan around the waist of her loose joggers. It was 80° in Manhattan, after all.

It wouldn't be a proper Hadid 'fit without a four-figure handbag. She chose her trusty Aventure purse from Miu Miu—a pioneer in spring's belted bag trend. The top-handle tote is available in five sizes, ranging from mini to large. Gigi went with the smallest, $3,250 option to carry just her essentials and nothing more. Embracing her inner Zillennial, she decorated it with Fall 2024's bag charm fad.

This appears to be a Hadid-beloved hobby. At the July 2024 premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine, she walked the red carpet with a charm-covered Miu Miu Arcadie bag in tow.

As Marie Claire's resident celebrity style watcher, I can attest: Pieces in Hadid's closet are rarely marked down. It's as shocking as a Taylor Swift-approved style going on sale. All this to say? Shop the rising fall trend now, before sizes start to dwindle.

