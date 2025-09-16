Gigi Hadid Continues the Brown Sneaker Trend's New York Takeover With an On-Sale Pair
Get them while they're hot.
Add Gigi Hadid to the list of It girls in their brown sneaker era.
New Yorkers are Googling the trend now more than ever, Hadid included. On September 15, she modeled Larroudé's version, which earned a spot in associate commerce editor Brooke Knappenberger's roundup last month.
After filming a Maybelline commercial, Hadid swapped denim Alexander McQueen for luxe loungewear, starting with the Stella Sneakers. The brand offers the $250 trainers in 12 colorways, plus mule, high-top, or sneaker forms. Hadid chose the Russet Suede and Ivory Leather shade, featuring low-profile sidewalls and memory foam soles. They mirrored the slim curvature of Bella Hadid's Viviaia ballet sneakers, except with more structured soles. Shockingly, the supermodel's Larroudés are on sale for $175. That's thirty-percent off every colorway, even Hadid's.
Hadid's formula is precisely what I suspect models wear after a long day on set. She paired her suede shoes with a white tank, which bared a striking resemblance to Kendall Jenner's Hanes top. A beige sweatsuit elevated the basic. Last but not least, she tied a button-down cardigan around the waist of her loose joggers. It was 80° in Manhattan, after all.
It wouldn't be a proper Hadid 'fit without a four-figure handbag. She chose her trusty Aventure purse from Miu Miu—a pioneer in spring's belted bag trend. The top-handle tote is available in five sizes, ranging from mini to large. Gigi went with the smallest, $3,250 option to carry just her essentials and nothing more. Embracing her inner Zillennial, she decorated it with Fall 2024's bag charm fad.
This appears to be a Hadid-beloved hobby. At the July 2024 premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine, she walked the red carpet with a charm-covered Miu Miu Arcadie bag in tow.
As Marie Claire's resident celebrity style watcher, I can attest: Pieces in Hadid's closet are rarely marked down. It's as shocking as a Taylor Swift-approved style going on sale. All this to say? Shop the rising fall trend now, before sizes start to dwindle.
Shop Sneakers Inspired by Gigi Hadid
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.