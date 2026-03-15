Demi Moore's Feathered Gucci Dress Takes Flight on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet
She wanted to wear a "work of art."
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When it comes to Demi Moore's Oscars looks, no two are the same. In fact, in the 37 years she's been attending, each ensemble has been drastically different from the rest. This statement held true at the 2026 Academy Awards, when the actor—who will be presenting at the 98th Annual awards—arrived to the red carpet covered in iridescent feathers.
According to Moore's stylist, Brad Goreski: "Demi wanted to wear something that was a work of art," he told E! News during the red carpet pre-show. And so she did, dressed in an elaborate Gucci creation, complete with a plumed train. Moore accessorized with emerald jewelry to highlight the gown's metallic green undertones.
This look is a far cry from anything she's worn before. The Substance actor attended for the very first time back in 1989. For her debut Academy Awards, Moore chose a DIY look she created herself. The high-low number combined Spandex bike shorts, a velvet printed bodice, and a metallic gold skirt detail. Regardless of your opinion on the look, you've got to respect her confidence.Article continues below
Four years later, Moore returned to the annual awards show—this time, wearing archival Versace. The dusty lavender gown—which came with matching opera gloves—was designed by Gianni Versace himself and featured floral appliqués across the chest.
Nearly 20 years later, the actor returned to the red carpet, once more. In this instance, she chose a peachy strapless gown covered in chiffon ruffles, from Atelier Versace.
For Moore's most recent Oscars, she chose a dazzling custom mermaid dress from Armani Privé, styled by Brad Goreski. The sparkler was covered in thousands of sequins and rhinestones, and featured a draped detail at the hips, which created an hourglass illusion.
Even with decades of red carpet moments under her belt, this year's look takes the cake.
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Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan,and more. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.