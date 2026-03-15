When it comes to Demi Moore's Oscars looks, no two are the same. In fact, in the 37 years she's been attending, each ensemble has been drastically different from the rest. This statement held true at the 2026 Academy Awards, when the actor—who will be presenting at the 98th Annual awards—arrived to the red carpet covered in iridescent feathers.

According to Moore's stylist, Brad Goreski: "Demi wanted to wear something that was a work of art," he told E! News during the red carpet pre-show. And so she did, dressed in an elaborate Gucci creation, complete with a plumed train. Moore accessorized with emerald jewelry to highlight the gown's metallic green undertones.

Demi Moore wore a feathered Gucci design to the 2026 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She accessorized with emerald jewelry. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This look is a far cry from anything she's worn before. The Substance actor attended for the very first time back in 1989. For her debut Academy Awards, Moore chose a DIY look she created herself. The high-low number combined Spandex bike shorts, a velvet printed bodice, and a metallic gold skirt detail. Regardless of your opinion on the look, you've got to respect her confidence.

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Demi Moore at the 1989 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Four years later, Moore returned to the annual awards show—this time, wearing archival Versace. The dusty lavender gown—which came with matching opera gloves—was designed by Gianni Versace himself and featured floral appliqués across the chest.

Demi Moore at the 1992 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nearly 20 years later, the actor returned to the red carpet, once more. In this instance, she chose a peachy strapless gown covered in chiffon ruffles, from Atelier Versace.

Actress Demi Moore arrives at the 2010 Annual Academy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For Moore's most recent Oscars, she chose a dazzling custom mermaid dress from Armani Privé, styled by Brad Goreski. The sparkler was covered in thousands of sequins and rhinestones, and featured a draped detail at the hips, which created an hourglass illusion.

Demi Moore attends the 2025 Annual Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even with decades of red carpet moments under her belt, this year's look takes the cake.