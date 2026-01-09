Calling an under-30-year-old runway look "vintage" started many a heated internet debate last award season. But no one could argue with Ariana Grande's circa-1950s selects on the Wicked: For Good press tour. On January 9, however, she got everyone talking in one of her youngest vintage looks yet, courtesy of a 2000s Vivienne Westwood line.

With the 2026 Golden Globes approaching on Jan. 11, Grande rehearsed her step-and-repeat at the AFI Awards Luncheon. Everyone from Gwyneth Paltrow and Teyana Taylor to Mia Goth and Laura Dern RSVP'd "yes," while Grande held down the Wicked: For Good fashion fort. (Cynthia Erivo isn't predicted to attend, because she's preparing to portray 23 roles in London's Dracula.)

Stylist Law Roach began Grande's Globes weekend with a strapless Vivienne Westwood skirt set, crafted entirely from pink Chantilly lace. A near-invisible corset added structure to the peplum top, which covered the skirt's waistline. Pleats atop either side of the layered, silk-and-tulle maxi added extra volume. Kerry Taylor Auctions styled the skirt the same way during its Dec. 2024 bidding, when the set sold for £2,470.

Ariana Grande looked every bit her on-screen alter-ego at the 2026 AFI Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In true Grande form, she limited her jewelry stack to $7,610 pearl earrings from Irene Neuwirth. She bookended the studs with pointy ivory pumps—her only other accessory.

A moment, please, for her not-vintage pearl earrings. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Irene Neuwirth Pearl Large Gumball Studs 18k Yellow Gold $7,610 at ireneneuwirth.com

Technically, Grande is still in her Glinda stage. Wicked: For Good will soon compete for the Award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement at the Golden Globes, while Grande is up for Best Supporting Actress–Motion Picture. Those nominations could soon be followed by more nods at the BAFTAs and, eventually, the Academy Awards. That means Grande's press tour vintage series is continuing in spades. Even so, she's no longer searching for the oldest look in the book. Grande in early-aughts Vivienne Westwood proves anything that matches Glinda's glamour is up for grabs, no matter how old (or young).

Her latest find came two months after the 2025 Governors Awards, where she arrived in another not-quite-archival 2000s number. The one-shoulder, asymmetrical satin gown hailed from Dior by John Galliano's Fall 2007 collection. Perhaps Grande and Roach were drawn to the bodice's botanical embroidery, in all its Glinda-coded glory.

Grande's Dior by John Galliano gown at the Governors Awards was relatively young, too. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Both the Dior and Vivienne Westwood gowns could be grand-dresses to her Wicked: For Good London premiere look, designed by Gilbert Adrien, the costumer behind The Wizard of Oz. The all-black, one-shoulder ballgown dated back to 1952, and yet, its bubble-hem skirt and oversize sequins didn't look a day over 50. (It's 72 years old, if you're curious).

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Now that Grande's vintage repertoire has expanded to earlier decades and aesthetics, there's no predicting her 2026 Golden Globes look. Whether she goes 2000s-level vintage, or hidden-in-an-estate-sale-vintage, you better reserve her a spot on your best-dressed list.