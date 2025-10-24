Though the naked dress trend has all but disappeared from September runways, Jenna Ortega—along with her stylist, Enrique Melendez—has taken it upon herself to keep the NSFW look alive.

At last night's InStyle Imagemaker Awards, the Wednesday actor was dressed in her NSFW best. She wore a mauve (any Beetlejuice fans out there?!) design from Amiri's Spring/Summer 2026 collection. The etherial design made Ortega look like a mermaid on dry land. It featured a totally sheer bodice, with a low-V neckline, embellished with several leaf-like appliqués for the tiniest amount of coverage.

From the waist down, it was all crystals and chiffon. The skirt was opaque, showing off its dusty rose hue, and fitted with a daring thigh-high slit—the better to show off her silver platform sandals.

Jenna Ortega attended the InStyle Imagemaker Awards in a mauve gown from Amiri. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ortega's recent red carpet appearances have been heavy on the theatrics, centering the strange and unusual (again, any Beetlejuice fans out there?!). So to add a bit of drama to this otherwise elegant gown, the star topped with a massive furry jacket in deepest burgundy. It added an air of old Hollywood glamour to the look.

She added a plush jacket for additional drama. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This styling differed dramatically from the gown's original state. The model who debuted this look in June—a rare bit of nudity during Paris Menswear Fashion Week—did so without accessories. Ortega seems to have also added additional appliques to her dress, making it slightly less revealing than its original debut.

The look debuted in Amiri's Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show in June of 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If I say Beetlejuice three times, will this outfit appear in my closet? While I wait for an answer, I found coats to rival Jenna Ortega's below.

Shop Faux Fur Coats Inspired By Jenna Ortega