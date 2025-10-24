Jenna Ortega Rejuvenates the Naked Dress Trend in a NSFW Amiri Gown
If I say Beetlejuice three times, will this outfit appear in my closet?
Though the naked dress trend has all but disappeared from September runways, Jenna Ortega—along with her stylist, Enrique Melendez—has taken it upon herself to keep the NSFW look alive.
At last night's InStyle Imagemaker Awards, the Wednesday actor was dressed in her NSFW best. She wore a mauve (any Beetlejuice fans out there?!) design from Amiri's Spring/Summer 2026 collection. The etherial design made Ortega look like a mermaid on dry land. It featured a totally sheer bodice, with a low-V neckline, embellished with several leaf-like appliqués for the tiniest amount of coverage.
From the waist down, it was all crystals and chiffon. The skirt was opaque, showing off its dusty rose hue, and fitted with a daring thigh-high slit—the better to show off her silver platform sandals.
Ortega's recent red carpet appearances have been heavy on the theatrics, centering the strange and unusual (again, any Beetlejuice fans out there?!). So to add a bit of drama to this otherwise elegant gown, the star topped with a massive furry jacket in deepest burgundy. It added an air of old Hollywood glamour to the look.
This styling differed dramatically from the gown's original state. The model who debuted this look in June—a rare bit of nudity during Paris Menswear Fashion Week—did so without accessories. Ortega seems to have also added additional appliques to her dress, making it slightly less revealing than its original debut.
