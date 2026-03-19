Bye, Boots—I’m Shopping These Spring Shoe Trends at Nordstrom Instead

I'm currently on a no-buy streak, so I'm technically just browsing Nordstrom's Spring Savings Event. But that doesn't mean I can't peruse the deals to decide what I would hypothetically buy—and what you should buy.

My favorite styles run the gamut from high-vamp flats that will replace even your ballet flats to see-through options made from mesh and a summery jelly-like material. And if you have a wedding coming up—I personally have several—I've found embellished pairs that look like those seen on the runways at Dries Van Noten and Prada.

That's just the tip of the iceberg. Ahead, I broke down the best options that you can shop now. The sale is running until March 24, but I have a feeling these will sell out by the end of the week. Some even cost less than $100.

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High-Vamp Everything

The high-vamp flats trend appeared unexpectedly, but it's clear that this style is here to stay. These shoes are the cool-girl version of the classic Mary Janes and almond-toe designs. For someone like me who dislikes showing her toes and doesn’t own any sandals, high-vamp flats provide a fresh solution to my summertime footwear dilemmas.

Super Slender Sneakers

I don't think I'll ever own enough sneakers. It's why I've spent so much of my time as Marie Claire's resident shopping editor talking about my favorite pairs. Right now, one of my personal top spring sneaker trends includes ultra-slender styles that all but disappear under my wide-leg trousers and jeans.

Bimba y Lola 13 16 Sneakers (Were $205) $153.75 at Nordstrom

Backless Loafers

Backless loafers are the warm-weather alternative to the preppy staple, and I'm here for it. I would personally layer a sheer sock with them to avoid the New York grime on my commute, but I think they look just as cute without them.

Clear footwear is back. The once-controversial trend is making its third (or fourth? I've lost count) annual return right now. This year, I'm opting for mesh ballet flats and jelly mules from Vince that every editor I knew was raving about in 2025. Add in gold-adorned styles from Reformation and bedazzled picks from Maje, and you've got a selection of shoes worth shopping.

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Playful Embellishments

Speaking of bedazzled footwear, the look is everywhere this season. The picks I found are the perfect solution for summer events, but I could see a true maximalist loving these for day-to-day wear.

Vince Camuto Paelly Faux Feather Slide Sandals (Were $119) $89.25 at Nordstrom