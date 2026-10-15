Spring 2027's Top Accessory Trend Finishes Jennifer Lawrence's Biking Look

Last summer, Jennifer Lawrence became the face of the biking outfits trend, cruising around New York City in a casual curation of track pants, Mary Jane sneakers, and more. Fast forward to October 14, and the cool-girl cyclist has finally returned to NYC bike lanes—and by extension, biking style. The actor wore her helmet (safety first!) styled with Spring 2027's top accessory trend: daring belts.
Because it was a balmy 80-degree day in the West Village, Lawrence traded a cozy fall 'fit for a leftover summer look. The energy was giving white-tee-and-jeans-with-a-leather-jacket—with one major substitution.
Lawrence styled a white, scoop-neck tank top with flared jeans and black flip-flops. She then chose to opt out of a moto jacket, instead layering on a thick leather belt. Decorated from buckle-to-back in silver studs, the piece was far too bulky to fit into her pant loops. Still, that didn't stop the New Yorker.
For her finishing touches, Lawrence coupled a chunky statement necklace with her go-to Laia Pocket Bag from Gimaguas and a pair of sold-out sunglasses.
Gimaguas
Brown Laia Pocket Bag
While the brand behind Lawrence's belt remains a mystery, she loves to break up a look with something bold at her waist. You'll rarely spot her in a basic black leather belt, though. She prefers high-fashion twists on the timeless style (see: her Alaïa corset-style cincture or this silky scarf-turned-belt moment).
Made-for-Lawrence belts dominated Spring/Summer 2027 runways. At Celine and Chanel, creative directors Michael Rider and Matthieu Blazy supersized the accessory to bustier-style widths. Meanwhile, at Acne Studios and Junya Watanabe, models showcased three different belts at once.
Don't wait until next spring to start sampling Fashion Month's stand-out accessory. And don't reserve the runway-ready trend for "special occasions," either. Your next Citi Bike ride will do.
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To secure yourself a surplus of compliments at each intersection, shop the Lawrence-esque belts below.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.