Last year, Jennifer Lopez's biking looks in the Hamptons influenced me to invest in my own two-wheeler. J.Lo hasn't reunited with her little blue bike yet this summer, but cycling outfits from Jennifer Lawrence, Kylie Jenner, and more got me back in saddle style mode weeks ago.

Biking is a relatively rare mode of transportation for celebrities, second to private cars or stretch vans. But somewhere around June, something shifted: It became not only a way to stay active but also a part of the street style circuit. My one critique? There aren't nearly enough helmets in these paparazzi photos.

After riding a Citi Bike in the skirt-over-pants trend last July, Lawrence bought her own the following January. For her most recent pedal-and-repeat, the actress rolled through NYC's West Village neighborhood in navy blue track pants and a neon orange croc bag in her basket, which was the closest she got to sporting New York Knicks gear. The Mary Jane sneaker trend was another perfect pick for a rush-hour ride.

Latest Videos From Marie Claire Watch full video here:

With every ride, Jennifer Lawrence's biking outfits become more enviable. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Speaking of the Knicks, on the eve of the NBA Finals game, one of the team's biggest celebrity fans, Timothée Chalamet, took Jenner on a Citi Bike ride through Manhattan. The rite of passage made her an honorary New Yorker, but thankfully, she didn't risk it all in flip-flops from The Row (her favorite shoe trend in L.A.).

During the drive, Jenner wore her go-to Guizio tank top with the capri pants trend and Maison Margiela's Tabi Ballet Flats. While Zendaya, Ariana Grande, Rihanna, and Jenner are all longtime Tabi loyalists, this time, their signature split-toes also acted as a helmet for her covered feet.

Kylie Jenner revamped cycle styling in capri pants and Maison Margiela Tabis. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Meanwhile, Gracie Abrams and Olivia Cooke followed Lawrence's and Jenner's leads, bringing fashion-forward cycling outfits to the bike lanes of London. Abrams put some miles on her Lime bike (the London equivalent of Citi Bikes) in white jeans, a Shakespearean graphic tee, Chanel's Maxi Flap Bag, and the jazz shoe trend.

Who knew jazz shoes seen during Spring 2026 shows from Celine, Jil Sander, Dries Van Noten, and Bottega Veneta would make such stellar biking footwear? But with plenty of coverage and minimal lacing, the Derby shoes are the next best thing to wearing sneakers.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Gracie Abrams traded sneakers for the jazz shoe trend. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Over in Mayfair, Cooke put together a biking outfit that said the London local had places to be. Instead of running the risk of chafing in Daisy dukes, the House of the Dragon star tested the Bermuda shorts trend with a pinstripe button-down and a woven beach-ready bag. Even in a heatwave, Cooke put sole safety first by wearing socks-with-loafers, the Hailey Bieber Way.