There comes a time in every New Yorker's fall calendar when their scarves switch from silk to cashmere. For Jennifer Lawrence, the swap occurred in early October, once 50° forecasts became the norm. On her November 10 trip to Hollywood, however, Lawrence brought the scarf belt trend out of retirement.

Though Die, My Love hit theaters last Friday, Lawrence is still firmly in press tour mode—her latest stop being a Q&A at The Grove. Stylist Jamie Mizrahi outfitted Lawrence in a surprisingly unseasonal set, beginning with a cowl-neck camisole. It was black to match her straight-leg trousers. Instead of a traditional belt in leather or canvas, Lawrence cinched her waist with a scarf belt, a major summer 2025 trend. Silk wraps of this nature have been noticeably absent from the street style scene since August. However, Lawrence's look proves they can be winterized, with the correct color palette.

The Oscar winner took cues from Kylie Jenner, one of the scarf belt's originators, knotting it atop her hip. The other end draped down her thigh. Paparazzi pics suggest it boasted a pinstripe pattern with navy blue borders.

Jennifer Lawrence brought back the scarf belt trend for round two in L.A. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Scarf belts first made headlines in May, when Alexa Chung styled a printed Gucci kerchief over gray pants. Two months later, one from Juan Vidal ended up in Jenner's suitcase for an Italy trip. She paired the $200 scarf with the matching bikini, both in multi-color prints.

Lawrence—ever the devoted Kardashian-Jenner fan—followed suit days after the Khy founder. The brand behind her rendition still remains a mystery, but it looked effortlessly cool with a crimson red T-shirt, white La Ligne pants, and The Row slippers. Should a coat-clad J.Law revisit the look, her take on the suede bag and slippers trends would ground the scarf belt in winter fashion trends.

Remember her first version in July 2025? (Image credit: Backgrid)

Given the fad's "ubiquity," fashion features editor Emma Childs assumed scarves as belts would fade away come fall. She's "thrilled" Lawrence is keeping the momentum going. "Every NYC block I walked down, every style-related newsletter I read—including Marie Claire editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike's Self Checkout—featured someone wearing the summer layering trick," Childs tells me.

"Lawrence's outfit actually reminds me that I have an old magenta Celine scarf that would look fabulous knotted around my gray Aritzia slouch coat, a cinched pop of color that'll make the incoming winter weather less miserable," the style expert adds.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fashion history books will remember summer 2025 "as the season fashion girls started tying silk scarves into triangles and knotting them around their waists," she adds. With Lawrence's influence, there's sure to be a chapter on fall scarf belts, too.

Shop the Scarf Belt Trend Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence