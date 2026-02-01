At last, welcome to the 68th annual Grammy Awards red carpet! Music’s biggest night has finally arrived, and while the evening is all about celebrating the best and most impactful musical projects of the last year, the entire music industry assembling at Los Angeles’s Crypto.com Arena can only mean that we’re bound to see quite a few jaw-dropping glam moments—and I’m currently bracing for impact.

Before every attendee heads into the venue to greet host Trevor Noah and settle in for the three-hour ceremony, most of them will circle the red carpet and deliver some fashion and beauty moments that are worthy of their own awards. Nominees for the night include some of the usual suspects like Lady Gaga , Miley Cyrus, and Sabrina Carpenter as well as first-timers like Olivia Dean and Addison Rae, who are both up for the Best New Artist award. Given the fact that these are all stars who’ve earned a spot on everyone’s beauty vision boards in the last year, there’s no doubt in my mind that the glam teams are working overtime to deliver a few gorgeous hair, nail, and makeup moments that I’ll be thinking about all week.

Read on for all the live, can't-miss beauty from the 2026 Grammy Awards.

How to Watch the Grammys Red Carpet

The official ceremony will air live on CBS on Sunday, February 1, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT., but if you’re interested in viewing all of the red carpet shenanigans from your favorite celebs, you can do so by tuning in to the official Grammy Live From the Red Carpet special at 6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. ET on the official Grammys website as well as the Recording Academy's YouTube, TikTok, and Facebook pages. And not to toot our own horns here, but you can also follow along as the MC team gives live updates on the biggest beauty, fashion, and culture moments of the night in real time.