At last, welcome to the 68th annual Grammy Awards red carpet! Music’s biggest night has finally arrived, and while the evening is all about celebrating the best and most impactful musical projects of the last year, the entire music industry assembling at Los Angeles’s Crypto.com Arena can only mean that we’re bound to see quite a few jaw-dropping glam moments—and I’m currently bracing for impact.
Before every attendee heads into the venue to greet host Trevor Noah and settle in for the three-hour ceremony, most of them will circle the red carpet and deliver some fashion and beauty moments that are worthy of their own awards. Nominees for the night include some of the usual suspects like Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, and Sabrina Carpenter as well as first-timers like Olivia Dean and Addison Rae, who are both up for the Best New Artist award. Given the fact that these are all stars who’ve earned a spot on everyone’s beauty vision boards in the last year, there’s no doubt in my mind that the glam teams are working overtime to deliver a few gorgeous hair, nail, and makeup moments that I’ll be thinking about all week.
Read on for all the live, can't-miss beauty from the 2026 Grammy Awards.
How to Watch the Grammys Red Carpet
The official ceremony will air live on CBS on Sunday, February 1, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT., but if you’re interested in viewing all of the red carpet shenanigans from your favorite celebs, you can do so by tuning in to the official Grammy Live From the Red Carpet special at 6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. ET on the official Grammys website as well as the Recording Academy's YouTube, TikTok, and Facebook pages. And not to toot our own horns here, but you can also follow along as the MC team gives live updates on the biggest beauty, fashion, and culture moments of the night in real time.
Ahead of the official ceremony, Kehlani won the Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song categories for her song "Folded" (her first-ever Grammy win, BTW). But that wasn't before she walked the red carpet wearing stunning loose waves and a milky pink manicure.
Messy updos were a major theme earlier this month at the Golden Globe Awards, and now it's showing up in full force at the Grammys. Here, PinkPantheress, who earned two award nominations tonight, wears a barely-there makeup look with her honey blonde hair pulled up into a messy bun.
I can always count on FKA Twigs to serve a look, so I shouldn't even be taken aback by her fiery red hair, yet here I am.
Zara Larsson is hoping to take home her first-ever Grammy award tonight, as her viral song, "Midnight Sun," earned a nomination for Best Dance Pop Recording. Another thing that's award-worthy? Her platinum blonde, waist-length mermaid waves. To go along with her gold, two-piece skirt set, the singer wore chunky, gold details on her nails.
Tyla, my pride and joy, has finally arrived! The "Chanel" singer stepped out wearing a stunning, vintage Dsquared2 gown with a fur train, and in lieu of the braided bob that's become her signature these last few months, she opted for a messy high ponytail with a side bang, a single braid, and subtle honey-colored highlights.
Uh-oh—Rosé has hit the red carpet with the first bob of the night. The blunt bob was the haircut of last year, but now it looks like it's time for the curly bob to have its moment in the spotlight.
The messy updo strikes again—this time on Sabrina Carpenter, who's up for several awards tonight, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year.
Everything about Ari Lennox's look is classic, from the long, bone-straight hair to the French manicure to the nude lip. 10/10, no notes.
Coco Jones, the woman that you are! The singer and Bel-Air alum showed up wearing a stunning, ash-blonde hydro bob.
Summer House's Ciara Miller went the minimalist route tonight, wearing straight-back cornrows and a '90s-style, chunky French manicure.
Olivia Dean hit the red carpet wearing a deep red lip, and her hair was styled in a fluffy blowout with bombshell curls. She's up for the Best New Artist award tonight.
Chappell Roan has never disappointed me in the beauty department. The midwest princess wore a blood red, Mugler naked dress on the red carpet and wore her deep red, naturally curly hair in messy curls with a feathery bang and a few loose fishtail braids. She smoked out her eyes with dark eye makeup and wore a peach-toned color on her lips.
Somehow Doechii managed to make the curly pineapple updo red carpet chic, and I'm so on board with it. The rapper, who's nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and three other awards, paired the look with a '90s supermodel lip featuring dark liner and a nude lipstick.
Queen Latifah is the queen of the bob, and you can't tell me any different. She showed up to the event wearing a very blunt cut bob featuring brown roots that faded into a lighter platinum blonde color towards the ends.
Billie Eilish brought her dark lob to the red carpet and styled it with a middle part and a simple black hair accessory.
Miley Cyrus ditched her trendy bangs when she attended the Golden Globes earlier this month, but she brought them back tonight on the Grammys red carpet. Her hair was styled in a messy low ponytail with a few loose tendrils on either side of her face.
I never want Lady Gaga's icy blonde era to end. The "Abracadabra" singer pulled her platinum blonde hair into a half-up, half-down hairstyle with bleached brows to match. She added a hint of color to her look with peachy lips and a brown lip liner.
ICYMI: The long, wavy look is in at the Grammys, and Karol G is joining in on the trend with her messy, blonde beach waves. She also deviated from the soft, neutral nail color trend that's been all over the red carpet tonight and wore bright red nails.
Kelsea Ballerini, who's nominated for Best Contemporary Country Album tonight, stepped out in a gorgeous, beaded halter dress and pulled her hair into a sleek chignon hairstyle.