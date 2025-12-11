Dua Lipa Raises the Bar on Book Club Outfits in Gucci by Demna
Dua Lipa is just as devoted to her Service95 book club as she is to performing for sold-out crowds worldwide, tapping go-to stylist Lorenzo Posocco to pull only the best looks for the occasion.
On December 10, Lipa arrived at New York's iconic Chelsea Hotel in a monogrammed skirt set from the Gucci Spring 2026 collection by Demna. Once inside, she recorded a Service95 podcast episode with Mark Ronson about his new memoir, Night People: How To Be A Dj in '90s New York City (her January book club pick) live.
Lipa embodied the "La VIP" archetype Demna assigned to the look in his debut collection for the Italian fashion brand: From the bow-tied blouse to the pencil skirt to the thigh-high stiletto boots boasted Gucci's signature "GG" monogram.
Contrary to Demna's styling, Lipa opted out of the layered jewelry seen in the lookbook. (The model posed in double-G drop earrings, a matching pendant, and even the celebrity-beloved Gucci belt.) Don't worry, her Tiffany & Co. engagement ring RSVP'd "yes" to the book club affair.
Lipa couldn't leave the venue without a proper photo session, so, with the Hotel Chelsea marquee as her backdrop, the Grammy winner showed off her Gucci get-up—complete with a reimagined monogrammed Demna-era Jackie bag. (Currently, the new, four-figure Jackie 1961 is only available in London, Paris, and Milan, but it should be on more shelves in the coming months.)
This is the second time Lipa has worn Demna's Gucci. Mere days prior, on Dec. 7, she celebrated the end of her year-long Radical Optimism tour in Spring 2026's "It Girl" look. The transparent, floor-length dress was made for dancing the night away, with black feathers lining the strapless neckline and hem of the otherwise sheer slip. Lipa traded the model's nude underwear for a cheeky black pair, which peeked through the continuous, sheer GG logo.
Demna may be new to Gucci, but Lipa certainly isn't: She's worn the label since 2019, both on and off the red carpet. Luckily for fashion girls, her Gucci-clad streak is staying strong under new creative direction. You can thank Demna's Lipa-coded collection for securing her support.
