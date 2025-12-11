Dua Lipa is just as devoted to her Service95 book club as she is to performing for sold-out crowds worldwide, tapping go-to stylist Lorenzo Posocco to pull only the best looks for the occasion.

On December 10, Lipa arrived at New York's iconic Chelsea Hotel in a monogrammed skirt set from the Gucci Spring 2026 collection by Demna. Once inside, she recorded a Service95 podcast episode with Mark Ronson about his new memoir, Night People: How To Be A Dj in '90s New York City (her January book club pick) live.

Lipa embodied the "La VIP" archetype Demna assigned to the look in his debut collection for the Italian fashion brand: From the bow-tied blouse to the pencil skirt to the thigh-high stiletto boots boasted Gucci's signature "GG" monogram.

Dua Lipa hosted a book club event in NYC. (Image credit: @dualipa)

Contrary to Demna's styling, Lipa opted out of the layered jewelry seen in the lookbook. (The model posed in double-G drop earrings, a matching pendant, and even the celebrity-beloved Gucci belt.) Don't worry, her Tiffany & Co. engagement ring RSVP'd "yes" to the book club affair.

A model wore Dua Lipa's Gucci in the Spring 2026 look book. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Lipa couldn't leave the venue without a proper photo session, so, with the Hotel Chelsea marquee as her backdrop, the Grammy winner showed off her Gucci get-up—complete with a reimagined monogrammed Demna-era Jackie bag. (Currently, the new, four-figure Jackie 1961 is only available in London, Paris, and Milan, but it should be on more shelves in the coming months.)

Dua looked every bit a New York It girl in head-to-toe Gucci. (Image credit: @dualipa)

This is the second time Lipa has worn Demna's Gucci. Mere days prior, on Dec. 7, she celebrated the end of her year-long Radical Optimism tour in Spring 2026's "It Girl" look. The transparent, floor-length dress was made for dancing the night away, with black feathers lining the strapless neckline and hem of the otherwise sheer slip. Lipa traded the model's nude underwear for a cheeky black pair, which peeked through the continuous, sheer GG logo.

A few days ago, Dua wore another Gucci by Demna look. (Image credit: @dualipa)

See her sheer dress in the Spring 2026 look book. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Demna may be new to Gucci, but Lipa certainly isn't: She's worn the label since 2019, both on and off the red carpet. Luckily for fashion girls, her Gucci-clad streak is staying strong under new creative direction. You can thank Demna's Lipa-coded collection for securing her support.

