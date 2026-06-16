My fiancé and I are the proud co-parents of my favorite beach bag: a bottomless take on the jute tote trend. We aren't the only couple sharing our summer accessories: Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles are all about power-couple styling their raffia shoulder bags.

After a few weeks in Amsterdam, Styles's Together, Together Tour brought his fiancée to his hometown, London. His 12-night residency at Wembley Stadium is only getting started, but Styles and Kravitz are already dominating the city's style scene. (They can't help it, they're just that cool.)

Kravitz spent the "Aperture" singer's latest day off running solo errands in a white tank top, a matching button-down, wide-leg trousers, and a black pea coat—plus a light brown woven tote. Judging by her bag trend, I assumed she'd style something more summery. But Kravitz finished her full-coverage fit with a striped beanie and socks-with-loafers.

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Zoë Kravitz stepped out in London by herself, but her raffia beach bag connected her to Harry Styles. (Image credit: Backgrid)

I shouldn't be shocked the Blink Twice director stacked a beach-worthy bag over her layered look. This specific, $1,350 Estelle Tote from The Row has been one of her regular, everyday bags since last March. Earlier this year, she wore its braided rectangular body, zipper-free closure, and elongated shoulder straps alongside scarves, wool coats, and ankle boots aplenty.

Sure, the Olsen twin-led label might've woven it with seaside vacation styling in mind, but nothing will stop Kravitz from getting her money's worth on the season-defying style. What would The Row have to say about the brown raffia bag she wore around Rome last December?

Speaking of brown bags, Kravitz has certainly trained Styles well. Four months after Chanel's cult-collected Flap Bag joined his collection (and Kravitz's by association), a chocolate, The Row-coded tote elevated his crewneck, micro biker shorts, and New Balance sneakers on his own London outing.

It certainly didn't twin with Kravitz's raffia find—the body was slightly more spacious, and the woven braids a touch tighter. Still, you could tell Kravitz cooked here. In fact, the Caught Stealing actor owns The Row's Estelle Bag in almost the same exact shade. Clearly, it caught Styles's attention during dates their in Rome, Paris, Berlin, and New York City.

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That same day, Harry Styles was spotted a few miles away, his brown raffia bag front and center. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Being in a relationship with a fashion girl like Kravitz means she's going to make over your closet. Even if she doesn't mean to, there's no stopping her. Styles has always been a fashion guy, making him the perfect match for Kravitz. But one month into their whirlwind romance, an effortlessly cool switch occurred.

Denim trends, timeless button-downs, and minimalist neutrals became the Grammy winner's new hero items once the pair linked up. Styles took them for a spin on their first trip abroad together in Sept. 2025. He arrived at JFK Airport in a supersized, yet surprisingly familiar raffia tote from The Row. Plot twist: The beige beach bag joined Kravitz's collection two months prior.

If sharing accessories doesn't scream, "We're endgame," I don't know what does.

Shop Summer Tote Bags Inspired by Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles

TOPICS Zoë Kravitz