Elle Fanning Is So CBK-Coded in a '90s-Inspired Headband and a Vintage Balenciaga LBD
No jewelry—just a celeb-beloved Panthère de Cartier watch.
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Elle Fanning has received her very first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in the movie Sentimental Value. While preparing for the historic ceremony, the actress is also promoting her new Apple TV series, Margo's Got Money Troubles, and she's channeling '90s icon Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy while conducting press.
On March 13, makeup artist Erin Ayanian Monroe shared some behind-the-scenes snaps of Fanning's outfit on Instagram with the caption, "Elle in a LBD #ellefanning #lbd #vintagebalenciaga #margosgotmoneytroubles #thenightingale."
The sleek outfit consists of a vintage Balenciaga Sleeveless Sheath Dress from 1957, constructed from boucle wool and featuring an oversize bow at the waist.Article continues below
She accessorized the look with a black Jennifer Behr Cruz Headband—reminiscent of a '90s trend made popular by CBK.
For footwear, Fanning chose a pair of black patent Alexandre Birman Tita Pumps. Her beloved steel Cartier Panthère de Cartier Watch completed the smart outfit.
Following the release of Love Story, interest in Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's style has skyrocketed. A regular accessory CBK often reached for was a wide headband, which paired perfectly with her long blonde hair and became a '90s staple for many people. As demonstrated by Fanning, the headband is most definitely back for 2026.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.