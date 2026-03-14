Elle Fanning has received her very first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in the movie Sentimental Value. While preparing for the historic ceremony, the actress is also promoting her new Apple TV series, Margo's Got Money Troubles, and she's channeling '90s icon Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy while conducting press.

On March 13, makeup artist Erin Ayanian Monroe shared some behind-the-scenes snaps of Fanning's outfit on Instagram with the caption, "Elle in a LBD #ellefanning #lbd #vintagebalenciaga #margosgotmoneytroubles #thenightingale."

The sleek outfit consists of a vintage Balenciaga Sleeveless Sheath Dress from 1957, constructed from boucle wool and featuring an oversize bow at the waist.

Article continues below

Elle Fanning wearing a vintage Balenciaga mini dress. (Image credit: Instagram/erinayanianmonroe)

She accessorized the look with a black Jennifer Behr Cruz Headband—reminiscent of a '90s trend made popular by CBK.

For footwear, Fanning chose a pair of black patent Alexandre Birman Tita Pumps. Her beloved steel Cartier Panthère de Cartier Watch completed the smart outfit.

Elle Fanning wearing a CBK-coded headband. (Image credit: Instagram/erinayanianmonroe)

Elle Fanning embraces the '90s-inspired headband trend. (Image credit: Instagram/erinayanianmonroe)

Following the release of Love Story, interest in Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's style has skyrocketed. A regular accessory CBK often reached for was a wide headband, which paired perfectly with her long blonde hair and became a '90s staple for many people. As demonstrated by Fanning, the headband is most definitely back for 2026.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Elle Fanning

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors