Sarah Pidgeon Recreates the Carolyn Bessette Kennedy Fall Outfit on Every Fashion Girl's Mood Board
As soon as the first steaming hot swig of a seasonal latte hits, the fashion girls start down a rabbit hole of Carolyn Bessette Kennedy's minimalist-chic wardrobe. As the unofficial mascot of autumnal style, her '90s-era ensembles are returned to annually, once the leaves start to change.
This year, the inspiration has been abundant. Sarah Pidgeon is currently on set for the Bessette Kennedy biopic series, American Love Story. As such, she's been offering up new interpretations of Bessette Kennedy's iconic style with each scene she films. Yesterday's outfit, for example, was a timeless style that's probably already pinned to your fall mood board.
While filming with her on-screen husband Paul Kelly, who plays John F. Kennedy Jr., Pidgeon embodied the role to perfection. She wore a black, wool car coat over a matching crew-neck sweater. On bottom, she tapped several more hard-working staples: kick-flare jeans and a pair of leather loafers. Classic, chic, and elegant as it comes.
To add a bit of interest, costume designer Lou Eyrich broke up the black-and-denim moment with a few tortoise shell accessories. Pidgeon wore a pair of brown frames, while a coordinating tortoise shell headband held back her Bessette-Kennedy-blonde hair.
The look is a near-exact duplication of a Bessette Kennedy look from Oct. 18, 1997—nearly 28 years ago to the day. The only notable difference is in hairstyle and neckline. The real CBK sported a neat bun and turtleneck.
Though the sartorial aspects of the series have received much scrutiny, the resemblance of this look to the original is undeniable.
