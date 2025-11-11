Wearing a dress over pants isn't as simple a layering trick as say, wearing a thermal underneath a fitted vest. But since the early-aughts staple is a rising Winter 2026 trend, the examples are endless. Elle Fanning showed fashion girls how it's done on November 10, dressed in fresh-off-the-runway Michael Kors.

Fanning is embracing her inner Zendaya: promoting two projects at once, Predator: Badlands and Sentimental Value, both of which hit theaters on Nov. 7. Her press tour styles have started to merge, with layered matching sets leading the charge. Stylist Samantha McMillen—who works with both Fanning sisters—outfitted the youngest in Look 25 from Michael Kors' Spring 2026 show for an event in New York City. The elongated turtleneck dress, made of ribbed cashmere linen, debuted just two months ago, during New York Fashion Week. The 30° forecast called for a stark white coat, hiding the midi's sleeveless bodice.

Fanning could've winterized the sleeveless style with a simple pair of tights, but instead, she followed the runway model's lead. Trendy wide-leg trousers—in pastel pink linen—peeked out from beneath the coat's hem. They were a perfect shade match to Fanning's turtleneck, which dangled a bit beyond her knees. The actor's monochrome motif ended with ankle-strap pumps from Paris Texas.

Elle Fanning made a strong case for dress-over-pants styling in Michael Kors Spring 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images)

During NYFW, Michael Kors used the salmon turtleneck as a blank canvas to spotlight the cord necklace trend. Fanning's rendition, however, was noticeably missing the pendant—presumably because she tested Coach's Spring 2026 version in late October.

The model also carried a fringed shoulder bag, perfectly tanned to complement the necklace. Fanning traded it in for a Bottega Veneta bag, straight from her personal collection. Not only did the gray Andiamo tap into the suede bag trend, but its cool-toned exterior adapted the Spring 2026 select for fall, too. Plus, the purse's knotted gold hardware complemented her Cartier jewelry: the $28,700 Broderie De Cartier ring, the Juste Un Clou bracelet, and the Love bracelet.

A model wore Elle's dress-over-pants look on the Michael Kors Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Other fashion girls—Kendall Jenner, Lily Allen, Camille Kostek, and Ella Emhoff —have gotten head starts on styling dresses over pants in recent months. But take it from Fanning: November is the ultimate time to test your layering abilities, because one sweater (usually) isn't nearly enough.

Shop the Dress-Over-Pants Trend Inspired by Elle Fanning