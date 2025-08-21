My friend group has different concepts of "casual." Last weekend, I immediately regretted my jeans and tank top once I saw the others in mini dresses and heeled flip-flops. Turns out, we aren't the only friends with opposing POVS. It happens to Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, too.

On August 20, the models met up at Brandy Melville in Brentwood, California, for some retail therapy. Jenner led the way in a Carrie Bradshaw-coded set, starting with a skintight, cap-sleeve dress. The gray maxi looked both cozy and chic, complete with a U-shaped neck, a fitted waist, and a calf-length skirt. Instead of The Row's Dune flip-flops, Jenner tried the toe-ring sandal trend in a black multi-strap style. Don't worry: They're still The Row's Link Leather Sandals, ringing up for $890. As far as I know, yesterday's outing marked their debut in Jenner's closet.

Kendall Jenner was impossible to miss in her Carrie-coded outfit. (Image credit: Backgrid)

In true Jenner form, she picked another Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen piece from her The Row-heavy closet for the catch-up with Bieber. This time, it was the tan Terrasse Bag, which she's worn on repeat since summer 2024. Thanks to Jenner's endorsement, her exact $4,590 colorway is tough to track down. Even the black and dark brown versions require a waitlist.

Bieber, on the other hand, styled the same early fall trend she wore hours earlier: indigo, wide-leg denim. She swapped out her tube top for a spaghetti strap tank, also in white. Next, Bieber wore her now-signature Toteme flip-flops for their second jaunt of the day. The Rhode fonder has certainly gotten enough bang for her $520, having worn them over 15 times since March. And yet, the kitten heels still look good as new.

The only similarity between the It girls? Their The Row purses. Bieber followed Jenner's lead with a four-figure handbag of her own: specifically, the $4,400 Park Medium Woven Leather Tote in black. It's also sold out, as are most Bieber-approved pieces. Just like Jenner's Terrasse, other colors are available (for an extra $1,700, no less).

I secretly love that Jenner and Bieber didn't coordinate outfits beforehand. That way, I got two different daytime looks to channel—Jenner's for more upscale events, and Bieber's for when I want to look casually cool. Same goes for my friend group. Where's the fun in choosing the same styles anyway?

