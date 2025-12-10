It's been four long years and three brand-new albums since Taylor Swift's last interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. When she caught up with the host back in 2021, she'd stopped by while promoting her Taylor's Version re-records. Covid-19 precautions were still in place, so she dialed in remotely wearing an interview outfit that reflected the times: a cuddly J.Crew sweater and a black T-shirt.

On December 10, Taylor Swift returned to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert at last, promoting a project that demonstrates just how much has changed since that virtual interview. She's celebrating The Life of a Showgirl—the top-selling album of 2025—and her End of an Era documentary series, detailing the creation and execution of her record-shattering Eras Tour. You might expect a celebratory sequin or a mirrorball shimmer for this occasion—and she changed into a toast-worthy party dress eventually. However, the first glance at Swift's interview outfit this time around leaned in a direction as cozy as her J.Crew sweater.

Taylor Swift last appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2021, wearing a Fair Isle sweater by J.Crew. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift arrived for her taping of Late Night with Stephen Colbert looking ready to perform her holiday hit "Christmas Tree Farm." Instead of a glittery mini dress or opulent two-piece set, stylish Joseph Cassell Falconer pulled renditions of the pop star's favorite winter essentials: a cream teddy bear coat by Max Mara, a crewneck AGOLDE boydsuit, and a plaid mini skirt by Miu Miu. Underneath, she wore semi-sheer tights and knee-high suede boots—from the looks of their red bottoms, they hail from Christian Louboutin. Her coat's slouchy sleeves concealed her diamond engagement ring by Artifex Fine. (As up-to-date credits arrive, Marie Claire will update this post with even more details.)

Taylor Swift stayed true to her favorite winter staples upon arriving at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert: a cuddly coat, plaid mini skirt, and knee-high boots. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Christian Louboutin Jane Knee High Boot $2,195 at Nordstrom

Photos of Swift's stop by the Ed Sullivan Theater dropped hours before her interview would air—hinting at her eventual Eras Tour-level outfit change during the visit. Her French twist updo and signature red lip definitely seemed suited for a festive party dress. (And, a debut live rendition of "Opalite.")

Sure enough, once inside the studio, the singer swapped out her cozy winter separates for a burgundy velvet David Koma mini dress and coordinating Aquazzura pumps. For extra sparkle she added a ruby choker with vintage credentials and a gold bracelet set with an extra-large opal. (Photos are available here.) Stacks of gold rings dotted her fingers, alongside her aforementioned engagement ring.

The designer behind her dress will sound familiar to fans keeping close tabs on Swift's interview outfits. Earlier this fall, she kicked off her Showgirl-era press in another David Koma dress: a black mini with crystals dotting the collar. The label has also outfitted Swift for stops by Saturday Night Live, Late Night With Seth Meyers, and BBC Radio 1 in the past.

Swift's Late Show outfit change encompassed the full 360-degrees of her wardrobe this year: sparkly and Showgirl-esque for official interviews, cozy and down-to-earth for downtime. (Well, with designer tags.) In recent street style, Taylor Swift's best crewneck sweaters, plaid Miu Miu mini skirts, and knee-high boots have been her most constant styling companions. Less than 24 hours before her interview, Swift wore a Louis Vuitton rendition out to dinner with Este Haim.

Another look at Swift's Late Night outfit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

By the time Taylor Swift finished filming her interview, she changed back into her first outfit. She was spotted leaving the theater in the same wintery set she arrived in—plus a red flap bag by Saint Laurent.

Leaving the interview taping, Swift added a Saint Laurent bag to her arrival outfit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Saint Laurent Cassandre Mini Leather Crossbody Bag $1,300 at Mytheresa

Talk show couches are some of the most common places to catch sight of the pop star these days—aside from her Arrowhead Stadium suit for Kansas City Chiefs games, that is. Taylor Swift's Life of a Showgirl style era largely came to life on the late-night interview circuit. Back in October, she doubled up on appearances: first on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (wearing a crystal-coated Giuseppe Di Morabito mini dress), then on Late Night with Seth Meyers (wearing a floral Wiederhoeft corset and mini skirt). Both looks captured the glamour and sparkle of Swift's twelfth album—one where she "pulled back the curtain" on her life during her 149-show global tour.

Taylor Swift discussed The Life of a Showgirl on Jimmy Fallon wearing a chainmail dress by Giuseppe Di Morabito. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift wore Wiederhoeft for her stop by Late Night with Seth Meyers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, Swift is counting down the hours until her 36th birthday on December 13, and before that, the premiere of her End of an Era docuseries on December 12. At a December 10 screening, held at Disney's New York City offices, USA Today: the singer summed up the months of outfit changes and surprise appearances on the road in a single sentence: "The Eras Tour,” she said, “was a lifetime within my life." Her outfit? An Alaïa turtleneck sweater bodysuit—and another Miu Miu mini skirt.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. It will be updated with outfit credits and additional details as soon as possible.