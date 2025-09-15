The Best-Dressed Stars at the 2025 Emmy Awards, According to 'Marie Claire' Editors

Before the best-dressed stars on the 2025 Emmys red carpet took their rightful place on Marie Claire's site, I gushed about them with my fellow editors. Our fashion and beauty experts logged on hours ahead of the 8 p.m. ET ceremony, watching the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles for celebrity looks worthy of a Slack thread. We didn't have to wait long: Each time I heard that delightful Slack notification ding, I was greeted by a star from a top-nominated series like Only Murders in the Building or The Pitt, industry insight, and, in an instant, a red carpet secret or two.

Our team isn't going to gate-keep our favorite looks of the night. This year, I'm giving you a peek behind the Emmys curtain. Chase Sui Wonders in Thom Browne was one of the initial stars to get the conversation flowing. Senior news editor Halie LeSavage was especially drawn to the nominee's corseted back, featuring lacing from top to bottom. Even presenters, a.k.a. non-nominees like a Givenchy-clad Jenna Ortega, sent editors' virtual jaws dropping. Fashion contributor Kelsey Stiegman's one-word response captured everyone's thoughts: "Wow," she wrote.

As soon as the red carpet closed, a quick Slack recap revealed Marie Claire's votes for the most award-worthy outfits. Hint: They range from sultry and lingerie-inspired to classic movie star-core. Read on for the 14 best-dressed stars on the 2025 Emmys red carpet, according to Marie Claire editors.

Hunter Schafer wearing McQueen

Hunter Schafer's high-neck Alexander McQueen moment was a Marie Claire favorite. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I'm obsessed with the juxtaposition of Hunter Schafer's pinky-red hair against her pinky-red Alexander McQueen. It's a little Blake Lively in It Ends With Us, but in an elevated, model-esque way."—Jenny Hollander, digital director

Chase Sui Wonders wearing Thom Browne

Chase's tuxedo Thom Browne will live rent-free in our minds until next Emmys. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"The Studio didn't win any awards for costume design, but I would have personally engraved a trophy for Chase Sui Wonders's Thom Browne dress. The front is like an ultra-trim take on the tuxedo; the back has the most stunning lace-up detailing in Thom Browne's signature tri-color trim. I believe this is the beginning of a long line of memorable looks from Wonders." —Halie LeSavage, senior news editor

Meghann Fahy

I'm pinning Meghann's velvet number for winter outfit inspiration. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I'd give The White Lotus star an honorary Emmy for her plunging black gown alone. Stylist Thomas Carter Phillips outfitted Meghann Fahy in luscious black velvet from head-to-toe. It felt surprisingly winter-ready, especially the long skintight sleeves. However, that's precisely why I love it so much. It made me crave cooler temps.

The ultra-padded shoulders also proved TheRealReal's Resale Report right: '80s maximalism is on the rise. She's the latest star, behind Hailey Bieber, to endorse the decade's renaissance. Catch me in shoulder pads every weekend for the foreseeable future."—Meguire Hennes, staff writer, fashion

Selena Gomez wearing Louis Vuitton

Fingers crossed red plays a part in Selena's wedding. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I was hoping Selena Gomez would continue her red style streak at the 2025 Emmys. Thankfully, she did. She embodied modern minimalism in a high-neck number from Louis Vuitton. With her six-carat engagement ring in tow, this led me to believe the French atelier might be her wedding gown designer. A girl can dream."—Meguire Hennes

Lisa wearing Lever Couture

The Blackpink performer embodied Barbie in a sculptural gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Lisa's known for being cutting-edge, but she showed her feminine side in her dreamy spin on this year's pink trend. In custom Lever Couture, her gauzy blush gown looks like a fairytale out of her character Mook's—and our—dreams."—Quinci LeGardye, culture writer

Mariska Hargitay

The Law & Order: SVU legend got Meghann's velvet memo. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Mariska Hargitay embraced fashion's cherry red trend with a mermaid dress drenched in crushed velvet. Stitched with a form-fitting silhouette, her gown delivered a strong sense of sophistication."—Lauren Tappan, fashion editor

Natasha Rothwell wearing Di Santo

The White Lotus star's ballgown would've made a statement in Thailand. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Natasha Rothwell stole my heart on The White Lotus and she did the same on the 2025 Emmys red carpet. She did not hold back on the drama in a voluminous Ines Di Santo gown. It was her stunning David Webb jewelry that really sealed her glamorous look as a favorite for me."—Brooke Knappenberger, associate commerce editor

Michelle Williams wearing vintage Chanel

The Dawson's Creek star got her hands on archival Chanel. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Leave it to Michelle Williams to serve ladylike elegance on the 2025 Emmys red carpet. The actress opted for a vintage Chanel gown, tailored to perfection with ruffled fabric and a sweeping train."—Lauren Tappan

Megan Stalter

A T-shirt, jeans, and a Cease Fire bag still served a look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"The T-shirt and jeans is a beloved combo because it's so simple—it lets the wearer disappear. But Meg used its inherent simplicity to stand out. It's a genius move that sends a powerful statement."—Kelsey Stiegman, fashion contributor

Ruth Negga wearing Prada

I need more bold prints on the red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"In a sea of one-color styles, Ruth Negga caught my eye in this printed Prada number. The Irish actor snuck onto my best-dressed list, thanks to her plunging black-trimmed neckline, her skirt's painted hem, and her Artists4Ceasefire pin. Plus, stylist Karla Welch was the brain behind it—she also styled Anna Sawai at the 2025 Met Gala. A diamond choker added just enough shine to her floor-length gown."—Meguire Hennes

Jenna Ortega wearing Givenchy

The 22-year-old made me (a fellow Gen Z-er) so proud. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"The minute I saw Jenna Ortega in Givenchy Fall 2025, I felt like a proud mother (she's a year younger than me). Mere weeks after Kaia Gerber modeled it in Sarah Burton's campaign, Ortega and stylist Enrique Melendez got their hands on the risqué crystal top. It shined even more on stage, when she presented an Emmy award."—Meguire Hennes

Cristin Milioti wearing Danielle Frankel

Cristin Milioti proved Danielle Frankel isn't just a bridal designer. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Cristin Milioti ranks high on the best-dressed list with a custom Danielle Frankel gown coated in a stunning shade of red. Crafted with bold design elements, like a cinched silhouette and a sculptural neckline, Milioti gives a subtle nod to her fearless Penguin character, Sofia Falcone."—Lauren Tappan

Britt Lower wearing Calvin Klein

Is it truly fall if rust orange doesn't end up on a red carpet? (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I find Britt Lower’s red carpet style so interesting—you never really know what you’re going to get. As a minimalist, I’m obsessed with her simple, yet chic satin Calvin Klein number. The trendy fall color is so stunning with her ginger hair and soft orange glam."—Brooke Knappenberger

Leighton Meester (and Adam Brody) wearing Prada

The married couple continue to outdo themselves on the style front. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"There's little I love more than a couple who knows how to coordinate. Leighton Meester and Adam Brody—spouses and soon-to-be Nobody Wants This co-stars—were the most award-worthy in my book. Leighton's pastel dress perfectly complemented her hair; Adam's blue suit was a fun switch-up from the usual black tux. And the fact that this all came from custom Prada? I can't imagine a better duo." —Halie LeSavage