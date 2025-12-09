The Marty Supreme red carpet was a sight for sore eyes, and not just because Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner matched their orange leather looks to the film's dedicated blimp. Gwyneth Paltrow also served a look on December 8 (ping-pong pun intended), except in a minimalist shade from her new namesake label.

L.A.'s Samuel Goldwyn Theater welcomed Paltrow, Chalamet, and more Marty Supreme co-stars for their first official step-and-repeat. The Oscar winner could've followed Chalamet's lead in neon orange selects (the film's signature shade). But that wouldn't have been true to the '90s-inspired simplicity defining Paltrow's wardrobe.

Instead, her stylist, Elizabeth Saltzman, sourced Paltrow's four-month-old fashion brand, Gwyn, for a classic column gown: the Broome Dress. Every element—from the strapless, straight-across neckline to the free-flowing hem—embodied Paltrow's penchant for effortless style. (After all, she designed it herself.) The piece scored extra points for invisible pockets hidden beneath her undefined waist. Inverted pleats under each arm added just enough volume. Her exact navy blue gown is still shoppable—if you have $925 to spare.

Gwyneth Paltrow off-set the neon orange takeover in navy blue Gwyn. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The understated dress allowed Paltrow's accessories to shine, though they weren't quite as method as Chalamet's. (Honorable mention for his paddle-holding crossbody bag, courtesy of Chrome Hearts.) First, she slipped on Mary Jane-inspired mules from Andrea Wazen, crafted from buttery-soft satin. The Beirut-based brand offers the $1,280 stilettos in six versatile shades, but Paltrow chose the black hybrid. Double yellow gold buckles atop each toebox mirrored your average Mary Janes, of which the Emma star owns in spades. (This time last year, she attended a holiday party in suede Jimmy Choo flats, featuring pearl-embellished straps across each upper.)

Andrea Wazen Caroline Mule Satin 85 - Gold Buckles $1,260 at andreawazen.com

Paltrow's noticeably empty décolletage would've spotlighted a statement necklace. However, she traded one in for $26,700 earrings from Cartier. The Grain de Café earrings, as they're named, draw inspiration from nature. 1.11 carats of diamonds helped bring the leaf-looking sparklers to life, before she paired them with mixed-metal Trinity Bracelets on either wrist.

The five-figure Grain de Café collection is beloved by Amal Clooney, Elle Fanning, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Ayo Edebiri, and more Cartier collectors, mainly for its bold earrings and rings.

Since the "concept store" made a splash at New York Fashion Week in September, Paltrow's Gwyn-centric style streak has stayed strong. At The Hollywood Reporter's Women In Entertainment Gala on Dec. 3, she posed for photographers in the ivory tweed Freya Dress. The boatneck bodice aligned with Paltrow's trademark timelessness, while a backwards zipper added interest. At this rate, every "New Arrival" will get a proper Hollywood close-up by the Academy Awards.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors