The Goop dynasty is expanding. On September 14, Gwyneth Paltrow interrupted scheduled New York Fashion Week coverage to introduce Gwyn, her newest fashion line.

Fashion enthusiasts would've given up a kidney to be there, but alas, Paltrow only invited a handful of tastemakers to the ultra-private showing. It wasn't even on the official Fashion Month calendar. Instead, the brand waited until after the event ended to share FOMO-inducing sneak peeks on Instagram.

Gwyn's IG stories captured every corner of the "concept store" in Tribeca, but allow me to set the scene. Intricate table-scapes offered physical campaign photos, decadent bouquets, and monogrammed cigarettes (only to be picked up by silver tongs). Carved-out zucchinis showcased the new Gwyn logo, in all its nostalgic, Sans-serif glory. Flower-looking chandeliers shined a light on Paltrow's designs, or as she calls them, "Trend-proof, luxurious wardrobe staples designed for the dynamic, feminine pragmatist.”

A Pinterest-worthy table offered guests take-home photos of the line. (Image credit: @gwyn)

The brand also offered cigarettes in an on-brand silver tray. (Image credit: @gwyn)

Swiping through photos felt like touring Paltrow's closet. Cashmere knits, classic outerwear, and '90s-inspired button-downs hung from clothing racks and armoires alike. Turns out, guests were in the presence of Gwyn's Fall 2025 collection, which features pea coats, pleated dresses, denim shirts, leather skirts, tailored pants, and "much more on the way."

Adding the Tribeca location to my New York bucket list. (Image credit: @gwyn)

Paltrow appointed Sofía Menassé, design director at G.Label, to the team, continuing their almost decade-long collaboration. Menassé came to the brand from The Row and Maison Margiela, hence Gwyn's overarching affinity for minimalism. "Each piece is still made in Italy, with the same unwavering commitment to beautiful materials and craftsmanship," Paltrow shared in an official statement.

The first collection is made up of 24 elevated basics, all of which have Paltrow's polished touch. Knitwear and coats appear to be Gwyn's calling cards, which clearly follow the G.Label's lead. With it being fall, I was immediately drawn to the knitwear—especially a turquoise ribbed cardigan. But I stayed for the clean-cut craftsmanship modeled in the trousers. Menassé says, "the smallest details are the most important," and I can tell.

A model showcased a classic coat from Gwyn Fall 2025. (Image credit: Courtesy of Gwyn)

Catch me in this double cardigan all autumn long. (Image credit: Courtesy of Gwyn)

Gwyn's ultimate goal is to provide a capsule wardrobe to "a woman with a lot on her plate." Envision a slightly more mature The Row girl, plus sleek accents straight out of the founder's rotation. Paltrow described its aesthetic to Vogue as "a little more international, a little less California." To me, it sounds like the breezy bodices and linen pants of Paltrow summers past have been replaced with clean-cut counterparts.

If you've ever wanted to dress like the Iron Man actor, now's your chance. Everyone can shop the Fall 2025 collection on Sept. 21 (Sept. 19 if you're a subscriber). It's also available in eight Goop locations. Bookmark this page to shop Marie Claire's must-haves before they (presumably) sell out.