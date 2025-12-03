This time of year, your winter coat deserves just as much attention as your dress and heels. The right outerwear should extend your holiday party look, not disturb the momentum. Allow Dakota Johnson to show you how it's done.

On December 3, Johnson joined Kerry Washington, Chase Infiniti, Justine Lupe, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Goldie Hawn at The Hollywood Reporter's Annual Women In Entertainment Gala. Instead of checking her trench coat inside the Beverly Hills Hotel, the Materialists star treated it like the full outfit. (Little did fashion girls know, there was a little black dress hiding underneath.) The ankle-grazing coat began with oversize lapels, which created a flattering V-shaped neckline. Johnson knotted the belt oh-so effortlessly instead of looping it through the buckle.

The trench was the focal point of Johnson's look without even trying. She barely had to accessorize it, beginning with the Stowaway Crossbody Bag from Metier. She's the latest star—following Katie Holmes, Kaia Gerber, Anna Sawai, and Emily Ratajkowski—to shop the London label. To finish, Johnson popped on black pony-hair pumps from Khaite—a hint at the dress's tags underneath.

Dakota Johnson served "coat is the outfit" style inspiration in a stark white style. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Once the luncheon ended, and it was time to walk the red carpet, Johnson finally took off her trench. Shockingly, the coat wasn't the outfit, but a part of her grand reveal. Stylist Kate Young sourced the Khaite Lotte Dress on Johnson's behalf: a skintight LBD crafted from a wool and silk blend, similar to her cloak.

"Strategically placed seams and darting" created a corset-like effect beneath the curved neck's bodice, as revealed in the dress's description. Its column hem stopped just below her knees, which ensured not a pinch of fabric peeked out from the trench.

A moment for her LBD, which appeared after a grand reveal. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Khaite Lotte Wool and Silk-Blend Midi Dress $2,980 at NET-A-PORTER

Beforehand, the actor's jewelry (though minimal) was slightly overshadowed by her striking trench. The LBD, on the other hand, gave proper close-ups of the Lou Lou Drop Earrings and Onyx Division Ring, both from Sophie Buhai. (Fun fact: Jennifer Lawrence, Johnson's close friend, owns the same silver $695 earrings.)

Johnson's entire look—from the classic coat to sleek LBD—was a picture of festive elegance. What's more, her outerwear felt especially on-trend, too. Similar white styles popped up in Resort 2026 collections from Dior, Max Mara, Gucci, Celine, and Roberto Cavalli, encouraging fashion girls like Johnson to follow suit.

But Johnson is no stranger to white winter coats. Starting in 2016, she was loyal to snow white shearling from Chloé and The Row. Not much has changed since then—she sources both brand's outerwear options on repeat.

