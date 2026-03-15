Despite how hectic life can seem these days, there are a few things that remain consistent in my life: Every A-lister will wear their very best looks on the Academy Awards red carpet, and Gwyneth Paltrow will top that list. She just arrived at the 2026 Oscars—for the first time in over a decade!—in a gown that only solidified both of those facts in my mind. Of course, I have all the details.

The Marty Supreme star, who is presenting, opted for an ivory silk strapless gown custom-designed for her by Giorgio Armani Privé. The full look was built in collaboration with her longtime stylist, Elizabeth Saltzman, and featured cutouts on the sides that went—wait for it—all the way up her body, covering her in sheer crystal-embellished tule. A glitzy necklace and a matching ring, both from Tiffany & Co., completed her timeless look.

Gwyneth Paltrow on the 2026 Oscars red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for her beauty look on the carpet, Paltrow stuck to her classic, California Girl vibe. Her long blonde hair was down with blowout softness that settled in loose bends at her collarbone. Her skin was kept radiant and neutral to match. A subtle smoky eye completed the soft glam look.

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A closer look at Paltrow's red carpet beauty. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paltrow isn't an Academy Awards newbie. She has stepped onto the iconic red carpet nine (!) times in the past, which makes her one of the best-dressed vets in the game right now. Her most iconic look of them all—and trust me, there are several that live on my moodboard—came in 1999.

That night, the actress and daughter of actress Blythe Danner and television director Bruce Paltrow donned an unforgettable baby pink taffeta Ralph Lauren confection. She went on to win her first and only Oscar (so far) that evening for her role as Viola De Lesseps in Shakespeare in Love, and the gown was cemented into '90s fashion history.

The image of this sweet dress is engrained my memory forever. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fast forward to 2026, and it's safe to say Paltrow saved the best of her awards season gown for the film's biggest night—but that won't stop me from thinking about her Actor Awards look, which had previously topped the list of my favorite looks of hers, ever. She's been toying with showing more skin this awards season, and I'm into it.

There, she donned a black, tea-length lace gown from Givenchy. It featured an unexpectedly sexy plunging deep-V neck line with sheer panelling throughout the bodice. A pop of color came courtesy of a set of turquoise Belperron earrings. It elevated her quiet-luxury style to new, glamorous heights.

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Paltrow stayed at the top of my best-dressed list in this plunging Givenchy gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tonight's cut-out dress is an example of a textbook Oscars red carpet comeback. Still, here's hoping we won't wait that long to see her remix cut-outs again.