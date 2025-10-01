Jennifer Lawrence first boarded the Jonathan Anderson bandwagon in 2018, by way of croc-embossed Loewe loafers. Since then, she's followed his creative director arc, collecting handbags and ballet sneakers along the way. But now, with Anderson at Dior's helm, the brand ambassador can be more candid with her fondness.

For example, on October 1, Lawrence dressed in head-to-toe Dior to front-row at Anderson's debut womenswear show. She watched in awe as his designs reimagined classic atelier codes (see the ultra-cropped bar jackets), while introducing regal outerwear to the mix. Lawrence's look highlighted Anderson's poised perspective on Dior's legacy, including Mary Jane-inspired pumps. Though they didn't walk the runway the pointed heels clearly complemented the 74-piece line. In fact, their black crocodile exterior appeared on loafers in Look 54.

Jennifer Lawrence juxtaposed Greta Lee's feminine dress in menswear, plus Mary Janes. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Instead of the model's lace dress, Lawrence styled the feminine shoes with masculine separates. The Oscar winner layered a blue button-down underneath a navy vest, perhaps inspired by the suiting seen in Anderson's Dior Men Spring 2026 show. A khaki trench coat—straight out of her street style rotation—elevated the simple set. Gray trousers were the final piece of the puzzle.

Anderson's latest show offered Lawrence several purses aligned with her already-enviable collection. The monogrammed totes, quilted bowling bags, and handle-less clutches (among others) caught Marie Claire editors' eyes.

Lawrence ultimately went the latter route, carrying a burgundy kiss-lock clutch. She already owns Anderson's yellow Dior Book Tote—which she debuted in late August—so, choosing an opposite shade and size proves she's no newbie to luxury shopping.

A round of applause for her full Dior look, please. (Image credit: The Associated Press)

In Lawerence's case, the footwear is the true star of the look. They're the latest Mary Janes to join her shoe rack, following pairs from Wales Bonner, The Row, and Dôen. The 100-year-old silhouette also had a moment in Fall 2025 shows from Max Mara, Chanel, and Louis Vuitton, inciting a street style renaissance, too.

Dior's Mary Janes are brand-new to style enthusiasts, but to Lawrence? Not so much. She initially wore them on Sept. 29, during a Die, My Love screening in Paris. Their bow-tied toes read effortlessly cool with light-wash jeans and a navy sweater, courtesy of Dior Spring 2026. She also carried a quirky Lady Dior, which marked Anderson's collaboration with textile artist Sheila Hicks.

Now that Anderson's era is in full swing, expect Lawrence's Dior devotion to reach new heights. I'm talking Spring 2026 looks just to run errands.