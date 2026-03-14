Following Connor Storrie's Saturday Night Live debut on February 28, Hudson Williams coordinated with his Heated Rivalry love interest by wearing a matching leather outfit. The actors reunited once again on March 13, this time for the CAA pre-Oscars party at Living Room in Los Angeles. For the occasion, Williams embraced naked dressing in a sheer lace shirt, which he paired with a sleeveless tweed suit.

Heated Rivalry fans adore every Storrie and Williams reunion, as the pair clearly love one another deeply and have formed an unbreakable friendship. Pictured outside of the party, Williams—who is styled by Anastasia Walker—could be seen wearing a Viviano Ruffle Tweed Vest, a pair of matching tweed pants, and the label's Ruffle Collar Lace Shirt.

Hudson Williams wears a Viviano lace shirt and the label's tweed suit. (Image credit: Melanie Miller / BACKGRID)

Inside the party, Williams and Storrie posed together for photographers, and they were clearly delighted to be hanging out. Storrie also appeared to be wearing a sheer black shirt, which he wore with a simple silver necklace.

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Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie pose at a pre-Oscars party. (Image credit: Emilio Madrid/Getty Images for Creative Artists Agency, LLC)

Another snap inside the party showed Williams striking a funny pose for the camera, while also showing off his transparent lace shirt.

Hudson Williams wears a naked lace shirt from Viviano. (Image credit: Emilio Madrid/Getty Images for Creative Artists Agency, LLC)

Needless to say, Heated Rivalry obsessives will be living for the next time Williams and Storrie reunite, especially as their outfits never disappoint.

Shop Lace Shirts Inspired by Hudson Williams