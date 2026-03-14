Hudson Williams Embraces Naked Dressing in a Sheer Lace Shirt for His 'Heated Rivalry' Reunion With Connor Storrie
Hollander and Rozanov have never looked happier.
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Following Connor Storrie's Saturday Night Live debut on February 28, Hudson Williams coordinated with his Heated Rivalry love interest by wearing a matching leather outfit. The actors reunited once again on March 13, this time for the CAA pre-Oscars party at Living Room in Los Angeles. For the occasion, Williams embraced naked dressing in a sheer lace shirt, which he paired with a sleeveless tweed suit.
Heated Rivalry fans adore every Storrie and Williams reunion, as the pair clearly love one another deeply and have formed an unbreakable friendship. Pictured outside of the party, Williams—who is styled by Anastasia Walker—could be seen wearing a Viviano Ruffle Tweed Vest, a pair of matching tweed pants, and the label's Ruffle Collar Lace Shirt.
Inside the party, Williams and Storrie posed together for photographers, and they were clearly delighted to be hanging out. Storrie also appeared to be wearing a sheer black shirt, which he wore with a simple silver necklace.Article continues below
Another snap inside the party showed Williams striking a funny pose for the camera, while also showing off his transparent lace shirt.
Needless to say, Heated Rivalry obsessives will be living for the next time Williams and Storrie reunite, especially as their outfits never disappoint.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.