It didn't take long for Hudson Williams to go from the cottage to the catwalk.

On January 16, Dsquared2 gave Heated Rivalry fans what we didn't know we needed: Williams' runway debut. The Canadian actor—who plays Shane Hollander in everyone's favorite queer hockey romance—opened the brand's Fall 2026 show on the first day of Men's Milan Fashion Week. He strutted down the ski slope-inspired runway in a distressed skater boy set, starting with a dark denim take on the track jacket trend. Army green canvas stitched the topper back together, alongside black jeans with a subtle, leather-like sheen.

His steel-toed boots began with squared, moto bases before alpine braces covered each shaft. To finish, a trucker hat dangled off Williams's pleather bottoms.

Give it up for Hudson Williams looking like a pro on the Dsquared2 Fall 2026 runway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The show opened with Williams at the top of the stairs, beneath a single spotlight. (Image credit: Getty Images)

DSquared2 is the brainchild of Dean and Dan Caten, twin fashion designers from Toronto. They've been known to cast buzzy celebrities in their runway shows. Last year, they set the bar quite high for themselves, with Doechii, Amelia Gray, Alex Consani, Irina Shayk, and Naomi Campbell all modeling the Fall 2025 collection. Still, nabbing one of the two hottest rising talents in Hollywood for his big fashion week debut is quite the coup.

If they weren't already fans of his hit show, perhaps Williams caught their eye at the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet, when he ended up on best-dressed lists galore clad in Giorgio Armani. Stylist Anastasia Walker put him in a white dinner jacket, a matching cummerbund, and black evening trousers from the brand, leaving his satin button-down slightly undone—a flirty failsafe straight out of Shane Hollander's playbook. He accessorized with a $36,800 Bulgari Serpenti Necklace in 18-karat yellow gold. and Christian Louboutin Oxfords.

All eyes were on Williams at the 2026 Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Williams only has a handful of red carpet walks under his belt, and yet, every brand seems to have their eyes on him. He proved himself a fashion guy to watch early on, at the Heated Rivalry premiere back in November 2025, his first official step-and-repeat. A crinkled leather jacket added edge to his all-black, Shane-coded outfit. Always on board for a statement pendant, a pearl necklace stood out against his plain T-shirt.

Last November, Williams was all smiles at the Heated Rivalry Season 1 premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At this rate, Williams will front a designer campaign in no time. Extra points if his co-star, Connor Storrie, poses right alongside him.

Dsquared2 already has an in, but he's also worn brands like Balmain, Dolce & Gabbana, and Thom Browne in recent weeks, meaning the field (or should I say the rink?) is still wide open.