Fashion Can’t Get Enough of the 'Heated Rivalry' Boys

Once Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie made their awards season debuts dressed in Giorgio Armani and Saint Laurent, respectively, the question became: When will the Heated Rivalry boys make their fashion week debuts?

Luckily, for us Hollanov fans making peace with the fact we won't get season two for another year-plus, it didn't take long. Their post-finale promotional cycle (which had its own excellent style moments) segued smoothly into the Fall 2026 men's shows in Milan and Paris. (They even managed to squeeze in an appearance as Olympic torch bearers in between. It's very, to quote Lady Gaga, "No sleep, bus, club, another club, another club, plane, next place.") And the brands can't seem to get enough.

They've been on the runway, in the front row, and, presumably, in meetings with stakeholders about more ways they can show up in the industry. (Just wait until the spring campaigns start rolling out in a few weeks—we wouldn't be surprised if Williams and Storrie pop up there, too.) It's not just our protagonists, either: François Arnaud and Robbie GK also hopped on a plane to Paris for the menswear shows.

We, like the rest of the internet, are keeping tabs on the boys and their moves, especially in the fashion space. Ahead, our non-exhaustive tracker of where they've been, what brands they've been linked with, and more.

Hudson Williams Walks DSquared2 Fall 2026

(Image credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images)

If you're the Hot New Celebrity of the moment, there's a lot of anticipation around your first fashion week appearance. Yes, you could sit front row, dressed head-to-toe by the brand—but Hudson Williams decided to really go for it, and make his debut on the runway, walking DSquared2's Fall 2026 show on January 16 during Milan Fashion Week Men's.

(Image credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

It can be hard enough to secure one of the most talked-about actors in the zeitgeist to just attend your show. To have them model? Truly an impressive get.

Though surprising, it was apropos: Dean and Dan Caten, the twin designers behind the label, are fellow Canadians, and the Fall 2026 collection is winter sport-themed.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hudson Williams Attends Giorgio Armani Fall 2026

(Image credit: Alessandro Levati/Getty Images)

Ah, but Williams wasn't done with Milan Fashion Week just yet. A few days later, he was spotted at the menswear shows once again—this time, though, as a guest.

After Giorgio Armani dressed him for his first-ever Golden Globes, the brand extended an invitation to its always-star-studded runway on January 19. He arrived looking the part of a leading man in a grey suit and tie, plus a black coat slung casually over his shoulders. (If you were on social media that day, you likely came across beautifully edited slow-motion videos of him making his way into the venue.) Stylist Anastasia Walker knows what she's doing.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

In a better-than-fan-fiction front row arrangement, Williams was seated between Ricky Martin and Tom Blyth. Jack O'Connell wasn't too far off.

Hudson Williams Visits Donatella Versace

Donatella Versace proved she was One of Us earlier this month when she posted on Instagram about her love of Heated Rivalry and wanting to go to the cottage.

A post shared by Donatella Versace (@donatella_versace) A photo posted by on

Where she differs from the average fan, however, is that she is, of course, Donatella Versace. She can get in touch with pretty much anyone, presumably. Well, she used her power wisely, extending an invitation to Williams to visit Versace HQ (or the "Versace cottage," as she put it) while he was in town. He even got a branded robe with his name embroidered across the back, according to her recap of the meeting on Instagram.

Connor Storrie, François Arnaud, and Robbie GK Attend Saint Laurent Fall 2026

Saint Laurent did its big one at its Paris Fashion Week menswear show on January 27. It got not just Connor Storrie (who wore the brand to the 2026 Golden Globes) for his FROW debut, but also François Arnaud and Robbie GK, a.k.a. Scott and Kip, on the guest list.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Storrie and stylist James Yardley followed up their Golden Globes collaboration with a relaxed khaki suit and mustard-toned velvet shirt. It looked just as effortless as his French sounded while greeting fans outside the venue.

(Image credit: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

GK went with a white button-down, black tie, and leather moto pants.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arnaud continued the leather story in a slick overcoat, worn over a striped button-down and tie, plus black trousers.