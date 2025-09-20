Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner Pair Heeled Flip-Flops With Baggy Jeans and Parachute Pants

Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner have a lot in common. After all, both women founded successful beauty brands, leading to international success. Now, it appears as though the two friends are influencing one another's style choices, with heeled flip-flops and baggy pants playing an important role in their outfits.

On Friday, Sept. 19, Bieber and Jenner were photographed in Beverly Hills, where they apparently indulged in some skincare treatments together. For the outing, both women wore black pants, which they styled with the heeled flip-flops they've been wearing all summer.

The Rhode founder wore baggy black wide-leg jeans featuring studs on each pocket. A simple white T-shirt, a brown leather jacket, and black sunglasses completed the outfit.

Meanwhile, the Kylie Cosmetics creator opted for wet-look parachute pants—leaning into a resurgent trend—with a cropped black T-shirt. She carried a large black leather bag, and appeared to be wearing a pair of heeled flip-flops to match Bieber's.

Hailey Bieber wears a leather jacket and wide-leg jeans. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Bieber has been modeling Toteme's $560 Leather Heeled Flip-Flops with just about every outfit for months. Jenner has instead opted for Amina Muaddi's Juliette Patent Kitten Thong Sandals, which retail for $800, and Manolo Blahnik's $775 Leather Paterno Sandals. Even as fall approaches, both women appear to refuse to part with their favored footwear.

Although it's unclear where Jenner's exact bag is from, she was spotted holding a 2001 Gucci by Tom Ford Snakeskin Drawstring Tassel Shoulder Bag earlier this summer. The vintage purse recently sold on a re-sale site for $2,695.

Meanwhile, Bieber's recent bag of choice is Jil Sander's $3,350 Medium Goji Soft Handle Leather Bag.

Kylie Jenner pairs parachute pants with heeled flip-flops. (Image credit: Backgrid)

As fall fast approaches, Jenner and Bieber's wide-leg jeans and parachute pants are sure to inspire a ton of autumnal outfits.

