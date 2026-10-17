Edgar-Jones, for example, ended her Sense and Sensibility press tour in NYC with back-to-back outfits that bordered on method dressing. In fact, there are two top-tier outfits from Edgar-Jones on this list, because it was literally impossible to choose between her French girl denim and a 27-year-old Chloé raglan tee.
Also in NYC, Kravitz proved her new rom-com, Die Alive, is a fashion film in a pistachio green pencil skirt and high-vamp heels. The next day, the actor's character outdid herself, mixing something old (Kravitz's beloved black ballet flats) and something new (denim capri pants).
Now, NYC wasn't the only style hotspot with enviable fall fashion this week. Thanks to Jenna Ortega and Jodie Comer, London was one to watch. Keep scrolling for Marie Claire's best celebrity looks of the week of October 11, 2026—and ways to recreate them when you're not an A-lister doing press or filming a Margot Robbie-produced project.
Zoë Kravitz
If it wasn't for the cameras and crew, I'd assume Zoë Kravitz styled a cropped gray camisole, a slip skirt, high-vamp heels, and a vintage Fendi Baguette just because. But no, she's playing a character—one that became the fall fashion blueprint this week. Even Kravitz's eggplant purple coat could've been on loan from her real-life closet.
Theory
Collarless Coat in Plush Melton
NIA
Portia Skirt
Jude
Date Pump Mocha Leather
The next day, Kravitz kept it casually cool, filming with co-star Riley Keough in denim capri pants, black ballet flats, and a red triangle scarf, tied atop her hair. By adding the gray, spaghetti-strap camisole, a French girl color combination traveled from Paris to NYC.
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Designed by then-creative director Stella McCartney, the baseball tee featured a hand-painted eagle on the front. She paired the vintage piece with modern-day, lace-trimmed shorts, also courtesy of Chloé. Pointy white pumps from Jude (the French footwear brand behind Kravitz's high-vamp heels) finished the press tour.
Meanwhile, another It girl-led press tour was brewing in London. Jenna Ortega started promoting Klara and the Sun in a sunshine-y yellow sweater, a black button-down, a chestnut brown coat, and a matching skirt, all from Michael Kors's Spring 2027 show. Then, pointy patent leather pumps with Mary Jane-style straps joined the mix.
Quince
Camel Hair Single-Breasted Midi Coat
Sézane
Alix Jumper
Reformation
Natasha Pump
Elizabeth Debicki
Edgar-Jones's press tour may be over, but this week, another trendsetting Londoner picked up where she left off in NYC: Elizabeth Debicki.
The actor isn't method dressing for Wicker. Better yet, she's using the already viral rom-com to showcase her street style prowess. Case in point: Her leopard-print, short-sleeve sweater and leather trousers, both by Adam Lippes. She carried a black Kallmeyer bag, but sadly, her croc color is sold out. It's still available in smooth patent leather, though.
Adam Lippes
Leopard-Print High-Neck Sweater
Adam Lippes
Riz Leather Trousers
KALLMEYER
Magazine Bag in Patent Leather
Jodie Comer
Early in the month, Jodie Comer made waves at Givenchy's Paris Fashion Week show in a blinding red blouse and black trousers.
Fast forward to this week, and the Killing Eve star proved she has stellar taste in knitwear, styling an oversized beige turtleneck with an oxblood leather skirt from Sportmax. Black sandals finished the red carpet co-ord at the UK Theater Awards.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.