No one can burst the bubble hem skirt trend. In fact, with Jennifer Lawrence floating on board, it's only getting more popular on the red carpet.

The first wave of a 1950s-inspired bubble hem renaissance emerged months ago, within Spring 2025 collections from Alaïa, Chloé, Ferragamo, and more. Then, Jonathan Anderson's Spring 2026 womenswear debut at Dior put the bubble skirt machine on full blast across several looks—in reference to Christian Dior's archival designs.

From that collection's front row, a glance at Look 56 was all Lawrence needed to float on board with the trend in time for the 20th Rome Film Festival. By October 20, stylist Jamie Mizrahi had plucked the same semi-sheer bubble skirt from the runway for her star client's Die, My Love premiere.

Jennifer Lawrence pledged loyalty to Dior in a Spring 2026 select. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The polka-dotted piece featured not one, but two bubble hems—one around her knees, and another hem at her ankles. The folded tiers also appeared to be scalloped. A black bow underneath the initial tier added some subtle dimension. Plus, it matched her pointy pumps, also from Dior Spring 2026.

A model wore J.Law's look on the Dior Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

On top, Lawrence channeled the model in a plunging two-tone sweater. She rolled up its thick black cuffs to reveal Longines' $6,100 Primaluna Moonphase timepiece. As the Swiss watchmaker's new ambassador, she has access to the entire catalog, including the stainless steal style.

Over a dozen bubble hems floated down Anderson's Spring 2026 catwalk, meaning there are more than enough iterations to go around Hollywood. In fact, they're already out and about. On October 18, Dior loaned Monica Barbaro (and stylist Jeanann Williams) Look 33 for the 2025 Academy Museum Gala: a stark white knee-length gown. Similar to Lawrence's select, it spotlighted double bubble hems. Black ribbons beneath the top layer complemented her Aquazzura Artiste Pumps.

Days earlier, Monica wore Dior by Jonathan Anderson at the Academy Museum Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

See: a model in her bubble-hemmed dress on Dior's Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Anderson's bubble hems weren't limited to the Spring 2026 presentation. In fact, he started teasing them in early September. Greta Lee helped spread the word at the 2025 Venice Film Festival. Danielle Goldberg dressed her in a custom Dior mini, inspired by his first women's line. The emerald green dress's bubbled back was reversed on the runway, with Lee's oversize satin bow serving as a train.

A moment for Greta's sneak peek style, in all its bubbled glory. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The same style appeared in reverse—and topped with florals—on Dior's catwalk. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dior's new collection won't hit shelves for months. Even so, the bubble-hem 3.0 is already a Spring 2026 staple. Now, Anya Taylor-Joy just has to follow suit. Then, the Dior ambassador circle will be complete.