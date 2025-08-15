I Can’t Stop Wearing Sheer Skirts—Here's How I'm Styling the Cheeky Trend for Fall

Hi everyone! I’m Vivian Li, a science PhD candidate and now fashion columnist! I’ve long expressed myself through my style and social media, but thanks to Marie Claire, I have the opportunity to return to one of my passions—the written word. Every month, you can expect articles from me that draw from my experience with stylish women in New York City, as well as peeks into the fashion trends that I'm experimenting with firsthand. Now, let’s dive into my first piece for MC on the art of styling cheeky bottoms during the cooler temps.

As the summer winds down, some of its trends have proven that they have the longevity to carry into fall's fashion—like sheer skirts, for instance. I’m sure I’m not the only one who noticed that, especially in the streets of NYC, the hottest accessory of the season was the bum. Yes, I’m talking about a little bit of booty, best accentuated by a statement of a pair of undies peeking out from a see-through bottom.

For years, I’ve been a fan of subtly showing off my undergarments, especially when juxtaposed with a very serious top or a traditional fabric like lace. But this past summer, I’ve noticed translucent, cheeky bottoms—and a widespread naked dressing trend, in general—pop up in the mainstream.

Leading this revolution for me was Barcelona-based designer Paloma Wool, who often makes gauzy garments that either prove to be a fun styling challenge or a thinly-clad statement. I love the delicate silks and satins they work with, which often lend to very feminine but playful looks.

I’ve also been obsessed with the brand Handover’s sparkly skirts that have completely taken over my Instagram feed (and my closet). They play with the sheerness of sequins, and the result is an ultra-cool, almost wet look that also shimmers in the light.

It may seem daunting to style clothing that toes the line between risque and publicly indecent, but if you’re up for the challenge, a sheer skirt delivers a fliratious touch with a high fashion payoff. Personally, my favorite way to wear the cheeky bottom is to fully lean into its sheerness by showing off a pair of cute, colorblocked underwear. But if you'd prefer a more modest approach, you can also opt for boyshorts under to cover more surface area.

As for which top to wear with a sheer shirt, think of the age-old phrase, "opposites attract"—an elevated high neckline or crisp turtleneck is so chic and can balance out the look by adding more structure. Especially for the colder months, the weight of a nice sweater contrasts well with a light, wispy material on the bottom.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And for those who want to dabble in the trend but don’t feel fully comfortable with the near-nakedness, you can always layer two sheer pieces on top of each other for a more opaque look, or even borrow from past eras and use slips underneath to create more coverage. Both of these latter ideas are bonuses during fall's weather, since the extra pieces offer an extra layer of warmth.

So what do you think? Has the cheeky trend gone too far—and are some things truly better left to the imagination? Or have paper-thin skirts only created a new way for us to have fun with what we choose to show and hide?