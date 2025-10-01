Anya Taylor-Joy Swaps Her Usual Dior Naked Dress for a Regal Equestrian Cape

When Dior creative director Jonathan Anderson' outfitted Anya Taylor-Joy in a custom baby blue dress for the Toronto Film Festival last month, it was as good as an RSVP "Yes" for his October 1 womenswear runway debut.

Finally, the brand ambassador cashed in her invite mere minutes before Anderson's designs took center stage at Paris Fashion Week. Instead of her usual lacy naked dress, photographers captured a cape-clad Taylor-Joy as she hurried inside the venue. She channeled the regal side of horse girl style in a matching herringbone set.

A collared cape cascaded to her ankles, revealing a complementary mini skirt. Both styles were black and white, with the former shade lining each interior. A sleeveless, button-down vest barely revealed itself underneath the coat. It seemingly mirrored unstructured suiting seen in Anderson's Dior Men debut in early July. To finish, Taylor-Joy popped on black pointy pumps.

Anya Taylor-Joy arrived fashionably late at Jonathan Anderson's Dior women's debut. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Similar to Anderson's Dior Men Spring 2026 show, capes were a signature motif throughout the entire line. Taylor-Joy's herringbone number would've fit right in on the catwalk, alongside classic button-downs and mini skirts aplenty. Her look didn't make the cut, but nonetheless, it aligned with the show's focus on statement outerwear.

Taylor-Joy's midi dress for the Toronto Film Festival, on the other hand, was impossible to miss in Anderson's Dior collection. The sleeveless calf-length dress—plus pleated bows covering the entire pannier petticoat—appeared in black during the Dior Spring 2026 presentation.

Last month, Taylor-Joy debuted its baby blue counterpart at the Sacrifice premiere. Monochromatic jewelry—mostly aquamarines and blue zircons from Tiffany & Co.—cemented a coquette-ish color story.

Last month, Jonathan dressed Anya in baby blue Dior straight from Spring 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though Dior is under new creative direction, Taylor-Joy's allegiance lies with the house—not a sole designer. Since the Queen's Gambit actor became a brand ambassador in October 2021, she's shape-shifted to fit any era aligned with the atelier. Whether it's sheer corsetry or classic little black dresses, Taylor-Joy is a Dior devotee personified.

With Anderson in her corner, Taylor-Joy's personal style is about to reach its peak. Just wait until award season, where Dior will presumably dominate her red carpet rotation.