Meghan Markle’s “Preppy” Shoes are Perfect for Spring—And They’re On Sale
While the boat shoe can feel very nautical, there is no limit to how they can be styled.
Meghan Markle took to the soccer field on a visit to Jordan wearing the perfect preppy shoes for spring. Her outfit combined linen trousers, a relaxed t-shirt, and an open button down shirt, which were all tied together with soft, suede boat shoes. The Duchess of Sussex chose a collegiate shoe style from Vince to take her style from official duties to soccer playtime.
The boat shoe might give some PTSD from the sorority style days of Sperry boat shoes (worn with no-show socks, naturally), but the classic shoe has had a modern refresh. British Vogue declared that the “collegiate style is simultaneously paying homage and making light of an early 1990s look that many thought wouldn’t see the light of day again.” They explained that while other trends—"’mob wife’ and ‘tomato girl summer’ spring to mind"—have a “limited shelf life,” the boat shoes stand the test of time as “the preppy style mood prevails.”
Meghan Markle’s boat shoes are Vince’s ‘Marin’ style, described as the brand’s “take on the classic boat shoe.” The style is “crafted from buttery suede and refined with a thin leather sole.” To modernize the look, “softer details are balanced with artisanal raw edges and hide laces.” The style looks to be the perfect cross between a rugged boat shoe and an elegant loafer, allowing the style to work in any number of situations and different outfits.
While the boat shoe can feel very nautical, there is no limit to how they can be styled. The modern takes on the design teeter between a loafer, boat shoe, slipper, or moccasin, blending the casual with the more refined to create a truly versatile shoe. They are perfect for spring, either sans-socks (or with those handy, dandy no-shows) or with a fun sock to add interest to an outfit.
Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour, Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.
She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.