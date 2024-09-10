Rejoice: Jennifer Lopez Officially Brings Back Her $29,000 Hermès Gym Birkin

Jennifer Lopez may be "making over her image" post-divorce, but her new aesthetic still has room for her beloved Birkin bags.

On Monday, Sept. 9, Jennifer Lopez revived a quintessential J.Lo uniform at the gym, which included her all-time favorite (and rare) Hermès silhouette.

Lopez was photographed post-gym in Los Angeles wearing a heather gray athleisure set. The three-piece outfit featured a tiny bralette with ultra-thin straps, low-rise slouchy sweatpants, and an oversized sweatshirt. She casually tossed the sweatshirt over her shoulders to cool off after her workout.

The "On The Floor" singer completed her look with chunky white sneakers and accessorized further with a pair of black James Oro sunglasses. Right when it seemed like Lopez put her signature loud-luxury workout cues to rest—at least, in the style of her recent sightings over the past few weeks—she reintroduced her favorite handbag back into it: a brown Hermès Birkin tote bag, which doubled as a duffle bag and served as a pop of color against her monochrome outfit. A similar style also goes for $29,000 on resale platforms.

In case you missed it: Lopez is embarking on a new sartorial era, including bow-adorned revenge gowns, "suburban mom" boho chic styles, and business-casual blazers for days. Sources reported last week that the star wanted to "make over her image" following her divorce from Ben Affleck.

With a closet revamp comes some drastic changes. In the handbag department, her beloved Hermès Birkin bags were MIA from her usual street-style sightings since her return to New York City from her month-long vacation in the Hamptons. Aside from a couple of business meetings, Lopez has been using her public sightings to test-drive new purse styles—think raffia basket totes, vintage Dior Saddle bags, custom "JLO" minis, and more.

Jennifer Lopez in Los Angeles March 2024

Jennifer Lopez often carries a Hermès Birkin bag—both classic and rare styles—to the gym.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lopez's latest appearance marks the first in months that she's stepped out to the gym with a Birkin in hand—a foolproof and very J.Lo-esque outfit formula she's nailed down over the years.

Lopez's fashion streak in the first half of the year was also studded with this unconventional athleisure pairing. While prepping for her now-canceled This Is Me: Now tour, for instance, she often paired her neutral, ab-baring sets from brands like Joah Brown with one of many fun styles from her Birkin collection.

New era or not, she's still the same J.Lo—and her affinity for the classic Hermès silhouette won't ever change.

