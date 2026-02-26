Last month, Jennifer Lopez and her Hermès collection hit the ground running: She carried four different, croc-embossed bags in less than a week, each with five-figure price tags. Since then, her Birkins and Kelly bags have taken a leave of absence from L.A.'s street style scene, in favor of more discreet (and slightly more affordable) purses, like the Jacquemus Bambinou.

A Birkin-less Lopez styled herself in daytime workwear for a trip to the Paramount lot on February 25. She added some shape to her ivory sheath dress with a wide gray belt. See-through PVC pumps gave her rich mom midi that classic J.Lo allure I know and love. I can think of four Birkins bags that would've matched, if not elevated, the expensive feel of her overall look. The reason? She owns all of them, including an ivory croc-embossed version last seen on her arm in Sept. 2025.

Jennifer Lopez was spotted post-meeting in an anti-Birkin bag from Jacquemus. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Still, even Birkins deserve a day off every once and a while. Lopez's signature silhouette traded places with something similar from Jacquemus, minus a few zeros. The $1,050 Le Bambinou—the French designer's largest Bambino style—also featured a top-handle strap, but a far less recognizable one from afar. Its only defining element was Jacquemus's all-caps emblem at the bottom left, which decorates every handbag in the Bambino family.

Another look at Jennifer Lopez's work day bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jacquemus Le Grand Bambino Leather Top-Handle Bag $1,050 at Bergdorf Goodman

The sold-out Bambinou joined Lopez's closet back in June 2024, with the sole purpose of accessorizing white outfits. (Her St. Agni suit set still influences my summer style, almost two years later.) It's by far her biggest Jacquemus bag, beating out the cartoonishly-tiny Le Chiquito from the summer of 2023.

The Le Chiquito is the Bambinou's littlest sister, despite offering the same top-handle and crossbody straps as its sibling. At just 4.7" x 3.5", it's no wonder the $790 clutch journeyed with Lopez to Paris, L.A., London, the Hamptons, and beyond. It doesn't carry more than a single credit card, but that worked for the singer's multi-store shopping trips.

In July of 2023, Lopez took to Paris with the Jacquemus Le Chiquito. (Image credit: Backgrid)

If this is anything like Lopez's latest Hermès hiatus (which stretched from last September to January), her Birkins are staying put in storage. Look on the bright side, though. That means she'll give the more discreet, affordable handbags in her closet some much-deserved street time.

