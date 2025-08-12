Every year like clockwork, tights season sneaks up on me. Before I know it, I've swapped itty-bitty shorts for full-coverage hosiery, usually underneath an early-fall LBD. On August 11, however, Jennifer Lopez made a case for tights as pants, a trend I haven't seen much of since the Fall/Winter 2025 street style circuit.

Mere hours before performing in Sardinia, her final stop on the Up All Night tour, Lopez posed in a long-sleeve bodysuit (and not much else) on Instagram. No, it wasn't a bedazzled one-piece from her costume rack, but a turtleneck number out of her winter rotation. Lopez opted out of pants completely, pairing it with semi-sheer tights instead. Occasional lacy florals stretched from her hips past her pointy ankle-strap pumps.

Although she's in Italy, J.Lo channeled French girl fashion with a black leather beret. Gold bangles, plus mismatched rings, added some dimension to the Maid In Manhattan star's one-color combo.

Jennifer Lopez posed for Instagram in the tights-as-pants trend. (Image credit: @jlo)

In March 2025, fashion girls at Paris Fashion Week loved a pantsless look as long as tights were involved. By the final shows, lace versions cemented themselves as a Parisian essential on the street style circuit.

Back in January 2024 at Schiaparelli's Couture Week show, Lopez was ahead of the trend in a transparent black pair, minus the rose embroidery. On top, she went the turtleneck route again, this time in a chunky white knit.

In Jan. 2024, J.Lo posed before the Schiaparelli Couture Week show. (Image credit: @jlo)

A few weeks later, Lopez brought her new favorite hack to New York City. She styled head-to-toe LaPointe Fall 2024, including see-through black tights layered underneath itty-bitty leather shorts. An oversize hoodie dressed down her tights, but that was immediately reversed by a glamorous fur coat. A Gucci Bamboo Top-Handle Bag upped the loud luxury of Lopez's outfit.

A few weeks later, she was spotted again, this time in tights with micro shorts. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I don't know about you, but my tights collection has seen better days. According to Lopez, now's the time to stock up on substitutes so good, they can be worn all by themselves.

