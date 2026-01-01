Jennifer Lopez's Onstage Message to Trolls Who Say She Should "Dress Her Age" at 56 Went Viral

Trolls of the internet, Jennifer Lopez sees you.

Earlier this week, the "Can't Get Enough" singer kicked off her new Las Vegas residency show, Up All Night Live in Las Vegas and, during the opening night performance on December 30, she took a moment to address some of the most common—and most comical—criticisms online haters like to lob her way.

"Ah, scrolling through the internet—why do we do this to ourselves? It's so crazy," Lopez began, speaking to a packed audience at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, kicking off a speech that quickly went viral as multiple people in the crowd recorded it and posted videos to TikTok and X.

The 56-year-old singer and actress said that, after spending years in the public eye, she's developed a thick skin when it comes to online hate, but that doesn't mean she doesn't still realize how hurtful negativity from strangers on the internet can be.

"You know, thank God I've been doing this a long time. I can just ignore a lot of it really doesn't mean nothing. I tell my kids that all the time," she said, referring to her 17-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and adding that she knows that ignoring the hate can be hard when bullying and trolls can make the internet feel like the "saddest, meanest" place.

Lopez admitted that, when it comes to her trolls, specifically, sometimes comments are clearly meant as harsh, biting criticisms are just funny to her—like when haters take aim at her appearance and the way she dresses.

"I do laugh at some of the things sometimes, because they do say funny things too," she said, doing an impression of the way trolls like to mock her for smiling with her mouth open in pictures before tackling some common comments she sees about her sexy wardrobe.

Lopez exuded confidence in a barely-there costume during the first show of her Up All Night residency in Las Vegas. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Why she always dressed that way? Why don't she dress her age? Why she always naked?" Lopez said, listing off some of the common refrains she sees from people criticizing her outfit choices. "And I said, 'If you had this booty, you’d be naked too.'"

Lopez then turned to give the audience a view of said booty, which she was showing off in one of her sexiest outfits from the show, a teeny-tiny, green sequin and fringe outfit with a bra top and feathery miniskirt connected by nothing but two strips of fabric crisscrossing her abdomen.

Lopez's Up All Night Las Vegas residency includes two sets of shows, the first ending January 3 and the second running March 6-28. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lopez's Up All Night Las Vegas residency kicked off on December 30 and its initial batch of shows runs through Jan. 3 before a second set of shows from March 6-28 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.