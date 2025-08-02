Jennifer Lopez Styles Her $2,600 Prada Mini Dress With $60 Metallic Flip-Flops
J.Lo is a big fan of the versatile—and affordable—footwear.
After reviving the tomato girl summer trend, Jennifer Lopez decided to spoil her fans with an Instagram photo dump from her trip to Egypt. As always, the "I'm Real" singer wore a chic selection of designer items, which she paired with surprisingly affordable metallic flip-flops.
Revealing she's a total pro when it comes to high-low fashion, Lopez showcased an array of jaw-dropping dresses, along with sleek swimwear, during her visit to Egypt.
In one photo, Lopez posed in a Prada Floral Print Poplin Mini Dress, which retails for $2,600, which she accessorized with $60 TKEES Lily Metallics flip-flops and a lacy sun hat.
This isn't the first time Lopez has opted for a pair of TKEES flip-flops. In fact, the actress has shown herself to be quite the fan of the brand, even pairing her $60 TKEES Lily Metallics with a $98,000 Hermès Birkin Bag.
In another photo, the Maid in Manhattan star wore a black crochet mini dress over a triangle bikini. She completed the outfit with her intricate lacy straw hat and those very same gold metallic flip-flops.
Along with J.Lo's Lily TKEES, the brand has released a variety of metallic styles in different shades, all of which are under $100, making the line extremely accessible.
Proving that she had a wonderful time during the trip, Lopez captioned her Instagram post, "Felt cute in Egypt."
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
While it's unclear where the "Let's Get Loud" singer acquired her crochet mini dress, it's still possible to recreate the outfit, which is ideal for summer.
Copy J.Lo's Beach Style
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.