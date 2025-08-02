Jennifer Lopez Styles Her $2,600 Prada Mini Dress With $60 Metallic Flip-Flops

J.Lo is a big fan of the versatile—and affordable—footwear.

Jennifer Lopez wears a white tassled dress and stands in front of a sunset
(Image credit: Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
After reviving the tomato girl summer trend, Jennifer Lopez decided to spoil her fans with an Instagram photo dump from her trip to Egypt. As always, the "I'm Real" singer wore a chic selection of designer items, which she paired with surprisingly affordable metallic flip-flops.

Revealing she's a total pro when it comes to high-low fashion, Lopez showcased an array of jaw-dropping dresses, along with sleek swimwear, during her visit to Egypt.

In one photo, Lopez posed in a Prada Floral Print Poplin Mini Dress, which retails for $2,600, which she accessorized with $60 TKEES Lily Metallics flip-flops and a lacy sun hat.

This isn't the first time Lopez has opted for a pair of TKEES flip-flops. In fact, the actress has shown herself to be quite the fan of the brand, even pairing her $60 TKEES Lily Metallics with a $98,000 Hermès Birkin Bag.

Jennifer Lopez wears a pair of TKEES gold metallic flip-flops during a trip to Egypt

Jennifer Lopez pairs her metallic flip-flops with a Prada mini dress.

(Image credit: Instagram/@jlo)

Floral Print Poplin Mini Dress
Prada
Floral Print Poplin Mini Dress

Highlighters Flip-Flops
TKEES
Highlighters Flip-Flops

In another photo, the Maid in Manhattan star wore a black crochet mini dress over a triangle bikini. She completed the outfit with her intricate lacy straw hat and those very same gold metallic flip-flops.

Along with J.Lo's Lily TKEES, the brand has released a variety of metallic styles in different shades, all of which are under $100, making the line extremely accessible.

Jennifer Lopez wears a pair of TKEES gold metallic flip-flops during a trip to Egypt

Jennifer Lopez wears a pair of TKEES gold metallic flip-flops.

(Image credit: Instagram/@jlo)

Metallic Leather Sandals
TKEES
Metallic Leather Sandals

Lily Mirror Square Toe Flip Flop
TKEES
Lily Mirror Square Toe Flip Flop

Metallics Leather Flip Flops
TKEES
Metallics Leather Flip Flops

Proving that she had a wonderful time during the trip, Lopez captioned her Instagram post, "Felt cute in Egypt."

While it's unclear where the "Let's Get Loud" singer acquired her crochet mini dress, it's still possible to recreate the outfit, which is ideal for summer.

Copy J.Lo's Beach Style

Marg Cotton Tiered Minidress
Ramy Brook
Marg Cotton Tiered Mini Dress

Sander Open Stitch Cover-Up Tank
LSPACE
Sander Open Stitch Cover-Up Tank

Caya Cotton Tie-Front Cover-Up Minidress
Ramy Brook
Caya Cotton Tie-Front Cover-Up Mini Dress

Floral Crocheted Raffia Wide Brim Hat
Helen Kaminski
Floral Crocheted Raffia Wide Brim Hat

Rosie Straw Hat
REISS
Rosie Straw Hat

Floppy Straw Sun Hat
Anthropologie
Floppy Straw Sun Hat

