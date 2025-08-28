During the last week of August, it's typical for celebrities to tone down their summer whites. The "no white after Labor Day" rule is outdated, but some A-listers still take it to heart (and early). This season, however, the tides have changed: Jennifer Lopez pulled off the ultimate white-on-white outfit before the three-day weekend began.

On August 27, Lopez turned a California parking garage into an unofficial step-and-repeat. She was impossible to miss in a stark white skirt suit, featuring a fitted blazer and a calf-length pencil skirt. A neutral button-down underneath would've been the obvious partner. However, J.Lo opted out of any shirt entirely—an on-brand choice for the pop star. Instead, she buttoned up the single-breasted jacket, showcasing its sleek lapels and peplum-ish hem. Burgundy sky-high Christian Louboutins broke up the color story.

Jennifer Lopez served an all-white look inside a parking garage. (Image credit: Backgrid)

At this point, the question isn't if Lopez carried an Hermès Birkin bag—it's which one. That afternoon, she went into her closet of more than 10 Birkins and emerged with a white 30 model.

The leather top-handle style, complete with gold hardware, is one of the oldest options in Lopez's growing collection. She debuted the cult-collected find in 2012, but of course, it looked good as new. It's unclear how much the Birkin 30 set Lopez back a decade ago. Now, it retails for upwards of $20,000. That's a pre-owned price, no less.

Hermès White Togo Birkin 30 Gold Hardware $20,400 at sothebys.com

The white Hermès Birkin gets the most bang for Lopez's buck: She's worn the five-figure tote over 35 times since 2012. In August 2021, she premiered it at her Dance Again tour's kickoff party. Similar to her latest look, the "Waiting For Tonight" singer paired it with a lace tank top and matching shorts. Snakeskin Lanvin wedges were her only non-white pick.

Back in 2012, the five-figure Birkin made its red carpet debut. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This summer, Lopez's white Birkin 30 has been in hiding. Its most recent outing was in late June, alongside hot-pink athleisure and Nike sneakers. Sure, the Birkin has been missed, but its absence gave other options the spotlight, including a croc-embossed navy Hermès Kelly. Now that Lopez is back in business (and back from the Hamptons), her beloved designer work bags will be clocking in too.

