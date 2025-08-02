Lindsay Lohan Reclaims the Early '00s Boho-Chic Trend in Head-to-Toe Saint Laurent

Lindsay Lohan is currently promoting her new movie, Freakier Friday, the long-awaited sequel to Disney's 2003 classic co-starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Chad Michael Murray. So far, Lohan's press tour outfits have been nothing short of iconic, which makes sense considering the actress enlisted the help of Andrew Mukamal, the stylist responsible for Margot Robbie's impeccable Barbie press circuit looks.

On July 31, Lohan stepped out in London wearing a head-to-toe Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello outfit, which embraced the boho-chic fashion revival beloved by a plethora of celebrities.

The singer and actress's outfit consisted of a Saint Laurent off-the-shoulder blouse in silk crepe muslin and lace, which retails for $3,200, and a sheer ruffled skirt, also in black silk crepe muslin. The sheer outfit was perfectly in keeping with the early '00s boho revival, which has made a major comeback in 2025.

Lindsay Lohan wearing Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. (Image credit: Saint Laurent)

For accessories, Lohan wore a $1,300 Saint Laurent Ceinture Square Buckle Woven Leather Belt, and a pair of the brand's SL557 Shade Sunglasses.

Finally, a Saint Laurent Evening Mini Bracelet Bag in Black Satin, retailing at $1,850, and the fashion house's $1,050 La Scandale Wedges in Satin Crepe completed the boho-chic-inspired outfit.

Other celebrities who've embraced the '00s-inspired boho-chic trend include Kaia Gerber, Gwyneth Paltrow, Suki Waterhouse, and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

In addition to Lohan's perfectly curated Saint Laurent outfit, the Our Little Secret star's Freakier Friday press tour looks have been flawless. For starters, before her appearance on Good Morning America on July 28, Lohan channeled Cher Horowitz from Clueless in yellow plaid.

Lindsay Lohan's Clueless moment. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When the "Rumors" singer arrived at the Freakier Friday London premiere on July 31, she did so wearing a custom Ludovic de Saint Sernin lilac dress, a tribute to an outfit her character wore in the 2003 movie.

Lindsay Lohan wearing custom Ludovic de Saint Sernin. (Image credit: Getty Images/Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireImage)

In honor of a musical performance by her character in the original film, Lohan carried a $5,195 Judith Leiber crystal-encrusted clutch bag in the shape of a guitar. Whatever Lohan chooses to wear next is sure to be every bit as iconic.