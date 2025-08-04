I've never been more proud to be Gen Z. Between Olivia Rodrigo, Marsai Martin, and Jenna Ortega, fashion girls my age have solidified our generation as the one to watch on the style scene. At just 22 years old, Ortega's fashion prowess rivals that of red carpet veterans, showcased in spades on the Wednesday Season 2 press tour.

Last week, Ortega (and her stylist, Enrique Melendez) hypnotized fans with gothic glamour from Ashi Studio, Givenchy, and Vivienne Westwood. The overall theme for week one? Haunting yet haute. Week two, however, is off to a tailored start. On August 4, Ortega arrived at Good Morning America in a structured skirt suit, complete with a shoulder-padded blazer and a calf-length pencil skirt. The oversize lapels and plunging neckline gave Morticia Addams energy, if she worked a corporate 9-5.

The cherry on top of this Morticia-ish moment was a black fedora, which covered most of her sightline. It featured the flat, cylindrical crown of a top hat, while the elongated brim mimicked a sun hat's floppiness. Occasionally, Ortega's oval-shaped Dezi sunglasses peeked out from underneath the hat's low-hanging ledge. Perhaps this paid homage to Wednesday's signature fringe, which, similar to the hat, swoops below her eyebrows.

Jenna Ortega arrived at Good Morning America looking every bit her Wednesday character. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At just 5'1", Ortega is always on board for sky-high stilettos. This morning, she debuted her highest heels yet for Wednesday Season 2: Christian Louboutin's Cassia Pumps. The $995 red bottoms originally debuted in the Spring 2025 collection, alongside fellow ballet-inspired silhouettes. Ortega's square-toe style mirrors traditional pointe shoes, minus the lace-up ribbons seen on other models.

Christian Louboutin Cassia Square Toe Pump $995 at Nordstrom

Ortega's bleached brows have been a focal point of her Wednesday tour, so she's opted out of hats until now. During the Season 1 circuit, though, the actor attended the Netflix hit's premiere wearing a sheer veil, adding even more allure to her lacy Versace gown.

At the Season 1 premiere in 2022, Jenna turned heads in a Versace veil. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking back, Ortega's suit set is by far the easiest set to copy from herWednesday run—if you're cool with going full fall mode ahead of schedule.

