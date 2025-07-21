Tracee Ellis Ross has something up her sleeve—or more accurately, on her hair. On July 21, the actress and Pattern Beauty founder was seen outside NBC Studios in New York City, wearing a stunning two-piece set that screamed, “I’m on vacation.” Ross is actually in the city for work, as she paid a visit to the Today Show to discuss her new show, Solo Traveling, as well as a few new projects for her hair care brand. My eyes, however, were immediately drawn to the unexpected accessory that completed her hairstyle.

Ross’s hair was styled into a sleek bun—the kind so slicked-back it sparks facelift allegations. Still, it was the blue net that she decorated the bun with that held my attention. The material of the accessory was similar to that of a fishing net, and the bold color beautifully offset the baby blue lines on her seersucker two-piece. Beautiful, glowy skin, groomed brows, and a pair of statement earrings completed the look.

Tracee Ellis Ross is seen in Midtown on July 21, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This isn’t the first time that Ross has worn a version of the fishnet hair accessory. About a week ago, the actress posted a photo dump on Instagram, showing off the first version of the net —a gorgeous green iteration that held the ends of her hair in a sort of abstract bow shape. A few days later, she posted pictures of herself wearing a red version of the net, which covered her entire head. “There's a theme” was all the caption read. Add in this new royal blue version, and I’m inclined to believe that there may be a new Pattern Beauty drop on the horizon.

Ross has always been a fan of beauty that accentuates her stunning features, so if you want a hairstyle (and makeup look) that looks as breezy and summery as hers, keep reading for the products that you can use to recreate her glam.