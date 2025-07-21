Tracee Ellis Ross Nails the Fisherman Aesthetic Thanks to Her Fishnet Hair Accessory

The marine-inspired trend is coming for beauty, too.

Tracee Ellis Ross wearing an afro.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Ariel Baker's avatar
By
published
in News

Tracee Ellis Ross has something up her sleeve—or more accurately, on her hair. On July 21, the actress and Pattern Beauty founder was seen outside NBC Studios in New York City, wearing a stunning two-piece set that screamed, “I’m on vacation.” Ross is actually in the city for work, as she paid a visit to the Today Show to discuss her new show, Solo Traveling, as well as a few new projects for her hair care brand. My eyes, however, were immediately drawn to the unexpected accessory that completed her hairstyle.

Ross’s hair was styled into a sleek bun—the kind so slicked-back it sparks facelift allegations. Still, it was the blue net that she decorated the bun with that held my attention. The material of the accessory was similar to that of a fishing net, and the bold color beautifully offset the baby blue lines on her seersucker two-piece. Beautiful, glowy skin, groomed brows, and a pair of statement earrings completed the look.

Tracee Ellis Ross wearing a bun hairstyle with a net hair accessory over it.

Tracee Ellis Ross is seen in Midtown on July 21, 2025 in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This isn’t the first time that Ross has worn a version of the fishnet hair accessory. About a week ago, the actress posted a photo dump on Instagram, showing off the first version of the net —a gorgeous green iteration that held the ends of her hair in a sort of abstract bow shape. A few days later, she posted pictures of herself wearing a red version of the net, which covered her entire head. “There's a theme” was all the caption read. Add in this new royal blue version, and I’m inclined to believe that there may be a new Pattern Beauty drop on the horizon.

Ross has always been a fan of beauty that accentuates her stunning features, so if you want a hairstyle (and makeup look) that looks as breezy and summery as hers, keep reading for the products that you can use to recreate her glam.

Yves Durif La Suprême Brush
Yves Durif
La Suprême Brush

A boar-bristle brush is a non-negotiable for any slicked-back hairstyle. Try this one from Yves Durif to get Ross's bun.

Rock Hard Gel
Oribe
Rock Hard Gel

Use a strong-hold hair gel to keep your strands in place all day.

Gimme Brow+ Tinted Volumizing Eyebrow Gel - 3 Medium
Benefit Cosmetics
Gimme Brow+

Ross's eyebrows looked full but not super structured. Get a similar vibe by using a tinted brow gel. One of my favorites is this formula from Benefit.

Cosmic Kylie Jenner 2.0 Collection Dewy Balm Stick - Solar Glow
Kylie Cosmetics
Dewy Balm Stick

Dewy skin seems to be Ross's signature look. Achieve the highlighted cheeks of your dreams with Kylie Cosmetics' dew balm stick.

Power Grip Dewy Setting Spray
E.l.f. Cosmetics
Power Grip Dewy Setting Spray

Lock in the glow with a dewy setting spray like this one from E.l.f. Cosmetics.

Ariel Baker
Ariel Baker
Beauty Writer

Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.

Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.

When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.