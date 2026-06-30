Last October, Chanel's Maxi Flap Bag made its runway debut alongside cap-toe pumps. Now, the classic carry-all can't stop elevating summer shoe trends like heeled flip-flops and soft loafers. On June 29, Chanel's It bag took one of fashion's most divisive designs under its calfskin leather wing: Kaia Gerber's Ugg boots reached ballet flat levels of luxe with her Maxi Flap.

Six weeks after Chanel's best-seller joined Gerber's collection, the two are still very much in the honeymoon phase. Translation: She's still styling the Chanel bag everywhere, including a Monday morning spa session in Beverly Hills. Gerber was spotted post-facial in a cropped black cardigan, matching easy pants, and the top-flap tote fashion girls could ID from a mile away.

Kaia Gerber was spotted in Beverly Hills wearing a Chanel Maxi Flap Bag with Ugg boots. (Image credit: Backgrid)

She carried the same $9,300, burgundy Maxi Flap in Kendall Jenner's closet, beloved for its slim shoulder straps, bottomless rectangular body, and minimalist branding. The French label's interlocking "C" clasp came in yellow gold, just like the original Spring 2026 style. Despite the four-figure price tag, its structured yet slouchy silhouette matched the effortless, "I just threw this on" energy of her entire off-duty outfit. Yes, even her Uggs.

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Gerber's Chanel bag and Ugg boots have more in common than you might think. For instance, her Classic Micro Boots seem to be as brand-new as her Maxi Flap. She styled the low-profile, sheepskin-lined pair in the "Chestnut" color on the Oct. 2025 set of The Shards. These soft suede shoes, however, seem to be a few shades lighter than their $150 predecessors. The model's "Sand" color is also a bit more wallet-friendly, retailing for $139.95 right now.

At this point, Gerber's Uggs collection is nearing its fifth birthday. Contrary to fellow Ugg girls, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, and Jennifer Lawrence, she skipped right past calf-length Classic Short II boots in favor of shorter shafts. Pairing under-$200 Uggs with buzzy designer bags has always been a Kaia Gerber Classic. In 2021, not one, not two, but three different Celine purses were spotted on L.A. strolls with her cropped, pull-tab Ugg boots.

Much like Gomez, Lipa, and Lawrence, Gerber is still widening her Ugg horizons. In April 2025, she traded Micro Boots for even easier, Rihanna-approved Tasman Slippers. The grab-and-go slides have been MIA since last summer, though. But if Micro Boots can match the Maxi Flap's uncomplicated charm, who's to say Tasmans can't, too?

Shop Ugg Micro Boots Inspired by Kaia Gerber

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