Kaia Gerber is doubling up on little white dresses this summer. Earlier this week, the model launched the Dôen x Library Science Dress, a dreamy white design with a square neckline, the proceeds of which benefit the global non-profit Room to Read .

On Friday, June 18, Gerber attended the Summer Uni Party, in support of the ocean-powered body brand's founder, Alexandra Keating. The same day, the model and actress was announced as Uni's very first creative partner in residence.

For the event, the Palm Royale star switched out her darling Dôen dress for another little white mini dress, this time from Calvin Klein Collection. With skinny straps, cut-out side panels, and pockets, the sleek dress is ideal for the increasingly hot weather.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Gerber styled her $1,500 Calvin Klein Collection Henrietta Woven Mini Dress with a white head scarf and a pair of chunky square-toe pumps with asymmetrical heels.

Kaia Gerber wearing a Calvin Klein Collection little white mini dress. (Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Uni.)

CALVIN KLEIN COLLECTION Henrietta Woven Mini Dress $1,500 at NET-A-PORTER

Gerber's minimalist styling is the perfect example of how to wear a little white dress this summer. With pared back accessories and footwear that perfectly matches her outfit, the model appears to have mastered the art of the little white dress.

Kaia Gerber wearing a little white dress from Calvin Klein Collection. (Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Uni.)

Basically, if you're ready to hop on the little white dress trend, just look to Gerber for inspiration.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Kaia Gerber

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

TOPICS Kaia Gerber