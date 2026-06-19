Kaia Gerber Just Delivered a Masterclass in How to Style a Little White Dress for Summer 2026
No underwear? No problem!
Kaia Gerber is doubling up on little white dresses this summer. Earlier this week, the model launched the Dôen x Library Science Dress, a dreamy white design with a square neckline, the proceeds of which benefit the global non-profit Room to Read.
On Friday, June 18, Gerber attended the Summer Uni Party, in support of the ocean-powered body brand's founder, Alexandra Keating. The same day, the model and actress was announced as Uni's very first creative partner in residence.
For the event, the Palm Royale star switched out her darling Dôen dress for another little white mini dress, this time from Calvin Klein Collection. With skinny straps, cut-out side panels, and pockets, the sleek dress is ideal for the increasingly hot weather.
Gerber styled her $1,500 Calvin Klein Collection Henrietta Woven Mini Dress with a white head scarf and a pair of chunky square-toe pumps with asymmetrical heels.
Gerber's minimalist styling is the perfect example of how to wear a little white dress this summer. With pared back accessories and footwear that perfectly matches her outfit, the model appears to have mastered the art of the little white dress.
Basically, if you're ready to hop on the little white dress trend, just look to Gerber for inspiration.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.